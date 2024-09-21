Beating the heat with the flavor of autumn.

The end of September is fast approaching and yet the heat of summer continues to cling onto Japan. But if you stroll through the streets, you will spot all the signs of autumn starting to pop up, particularly the food. Our Japanese-language reporter K. Masumi has noticed a sweet potato-themed takeover in the snack scene. However, there’s only one tasty treat that can truly help us beat the heat: ice cream.

On September 3, Häagen-Dazs launched a new seasonal flavor, Irodori Imo, a blend of mitsuimo and murasaki imo sweet potato. Eager to try it, Masumi rushed to her local convenience store that morning, only to find it completely sold out. There was a lonely space in the freezer with a price tag of 351 yen (US$2.47), but the ice cream itself was nowhere in sight. Clearly, sweet potato lovers were out in full force, raising her hopes even higher.

After several repeat trips to the same store, Masumi decided to explore another one and was quickly met with success! She also spotted Irodori Imo at the supermarket later, but it was the last one left. Witnessing the high demand first-hand, she couldn’t help but think that it must be delicious.

Opening it up, she was met with beautiful swirls of both the mitsuimo and murasaki imo. The first bite revealed a gentle sweetness and a hint of the soft texture of the potatoes.

Neither flavor overpowered the other; it was a perfect balance. The elegant taste of the sweet potato, paired with a refreshing aftertaste, was simply delightful.

It felt like every flavor belonged exactly where it should be, resulting in a perfect finish. The sweet potato flavor was present without being overly so, demonstrating the signature qualities of Häagen-Dazs ice cream. It was a comforting taste.

Häagen-Dazs isn’t the only ice cream maker bringing out new sweet potato treats, though. Next was MOW’s Hokkori Beni Haruka (170 yen), made with sweet potatoes from Kyushu and crafted into a milky ice cream. When she opened it, she was greeted by bright yellow ice cream.

Upon tasting, the rich sweetness of the sweet potato was revealed—perfect for sweet potato lovers. It was delicious, with a smooth yet slightly thick texture that mimicked the sticky characteristic of sweet potatoes.

Overall, this ice cream is ideal for anyone wanting to indulge in sweet potato delicacies. It offers a bit larger serving size than Häagen-Dazs, providing a satisfying snack at a wallet-friendly price.

Rounding out Masami’s sweet potato ice cream celebration is Taberu Bokujo Yakiimo (268 yen), which is a limited-edition item available at convenience store chain Family Mart as an offshoot of their popular ice cream Taberu Bokujo Milk.

This eye-catching dessert is divided into three layers: the top is a milk ice cream made with Hokkaido milk and cream, the middle contains sweet potato paste, and the bottom layer is a roasted sweet potato-flavored ice cream.

This ice cream excelled in offering a variety of flavors all in one scoop. Each layer had a slightly different texture, which added an exciting twist to every bite.

The blend of the sweet and sticky sweet potato paste, the milky ice cream, and the gentle fragrance of the roasted sweet potato ice cream worked wonderfully together. It felt like a special dessert that could almost pass for a parfait.

So in the end, we’d call all three of these must-tries for sweet potato lovers and anyone eager to embrace the flavors of autumn. Since fall in Japan is known for being over before you realize, don’t miss out on the chance to indulge in these delicious ice creams.

Photos ©SoraNews24

