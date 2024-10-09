Extra-Large Big Totoro also lives up to its name.

This is elementary knowledge for scholars in the field of anime zoology, but there are three classes of Totoro. The Small Totoro is identifiable by its white fur and lack of arms, the Medium Totoro has a blue coat, and the Big Totoro, the one often simply called “Totoro,” is gray.

But now Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku is showing us a new subdivision of the Large Totoro class, with the Super Extra-Large Big Totoro.

This plushie is made with the attention to adorable detail that Donguri Kyowakoku is known for…

…but what really makes it special is just how huge it is!

The Super Extra-Large Big Totoro is a plushie that stands a full meter (3 feet, 3.4 inches) tall, making it bigger than a lot of human children. “You’ll unconsciously want to give it a big hug!” says Donguri Kyowakoku, but we have to disagree, since we’re painfully aware of how much we want to hug this Totoro.

Donguri Kyowakoku realizes, though, that some Ghibli fans might find a one-meter-tall plushie just a bit extreme, and so they’re also offering a much more sensible Extra-Large Big Totoro that’s 30-percent more compact than the Super Extra-Large.

However, that means that the Extra-Large Big Totoro is still 70 centimeters (2 feet, 3.6 inches) tall, so really neither one of the plushies is what you’d call a subtle interior accent.

▼ When Totoros encounter each other in the wild, do they stand tummy-to-tummy like this to establish an order of dominance?

Though Donguri Kyowakoku has physical locations in shopping centers in Japan, the size of these items means that they’re unlikely to have a bunch sitting on the shelves for walk-in customers to buy, and their price tags also make them unlikely impulse buys, as the Super Extra-Large Big Totoro is 111,000 yen (US$785), and the Extra-Large Big Totoro 66,000 yen (the Super Extra-Large also carries an additional 3,300-yen shipping fee). If you’ve got the financial/spatial resources to welcome them into your home, however, they can be purchased through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store (Super Extra-Large here, Extra-Large here) thanks to a recent restock. On the other hand, if you’re looking for more space-efficient Totoros, these wobbly little guys will fit the bill.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!