We give in to the temptation of Ohsho’s “Extremely Immoral” gyoza.

Our reporter Yuichiro Wasai’s wife let out a wail as she moved as far away in the room as she could from him. Her lamentations were so loud that he was afraid she’d wake their baby, who was sleeping in the other room, but his implorations for her to keep her voice down were falling on deaf ears. Turning her back to him, she opened the window and let the rush of night air wash over her for half a minute, and when she turned back to face him again, he could see the unabated fury still burning in her eyes.

“Why are you so mad at me?”, Yuichiro wanted to ask the love of his life, but he knew what he had done…just like he knew that the shock, disappointment, and anger written plainly on his wife’s face was totally justified. On that day, Yuichiro had gotten up in the morning and gone to the office, just like usual. But after he clocked out, instead of heading straight home to where his loving wife and child were waiting, Yuichiro had taken a detour and committed a grave transgression for a married man.

He’d eaten the Extremely Immoral Garlic Meat Meat Meat Deep-fried Gyoza, and he smelled terrible.

After leaving the office, Yuichiro had gone to Osaka Ohsho, part of the Ohsho group of restaurants (Osaka Ohsho is run a bit more like a pub, while its sister brand Gyoza no Ohsho is more like a casual Chinese restaurant). Regardless of which branch of the Ohsho family tree you go to, though, their specialty is gyoza, and the Extremely Immoral Garlic Meat Meat Meat Deep-fried Gyoza (or Haitoku Sugiru Ninniku Niku Niku Niku Agegyoza, if you’re ordering them in Japanese), are the newest type of pot stickers on Osaka Ohsho’s menu.

To give you a sense of perspective, Ohsho’s standard pan-fried gyoza are already pretty heavy on the garlic, moreso than many other pot stickers in Japan where the leeks can play a major role in the flavor profile. Then, a year ago, Osaka Ohsho came out with Garlic Meat Meat Meat Gyoza, pan-fried gyoza with an extra-meaty filling.

▼ Garlic Meat Meat Meat Gyoza

Now they’ve extended that concept to make the Extremely Immoral Garlic Meat Meat Meat Deep-fried Gyoza, which in addition to being deep-fried instead of pan-fried, are covered in garlic sauce!

Oh, sorry, they’re covered in two different kinds of garlic sauce, a garlic butter sauce and a garlic tartar sauce. They’re also sprinkled with a bit of green onion too, because really, at this point, why not add even more to the bouquet your breath is going to have after you eat these?

And eat them Yuichiro did! As powerfully tasty as they are powerfully pungent, the Extremely Immoral Garlic Meat Meat Meat Deep-fried Gyoza filled Yuichiro with joy with each and every bite, even as he knew, deep in his heart, that with every one of those bites the chance of his wife being furious at his odor later that night was growing exponentially.

▼ Must stop…can’t stop…won’t stop…

Yuichiro didn’t do much to mitigate the damage when he decided to also order up a plate of Garlic Meat Meat Meat Gyoza for comparison taste-testing purposes/further decadence.

To no one’s surprise, yes, the Extremely Immoral Garlic Meat Meat Meat Deep-fried Gyoza has a much stronger garlic taste than even the Garlic Meat Meat Meat Gyoza. Not only do the two kinds of garlic sauce amp the intensity up several degrees, the stronger presence of the deep-fried gyoza skin softens the perceived meatiness just a bit, so the garlic really does run rampant with the Extremely Immoral Garlic Meat Meat Meat Deep-fried Gyoza.

The Extremely Immoral Garlic Meat Meat Meat Deep-fried Gyoza are priced at 440 yen (US$3.15), and the Garlic Meat Meat Meat Gyoza at 390. Maybe not the cheapest gyoza around, but a great value considering how tasty and filling they are, and also cheap enough that Yuichiro could easily fit an ice-cold beer into his budget, which paired perfectly with the gyoza.

So, um, yeah, really the only teeny, tiny downside to this was that when Yuichiro got home and walked in the door, he absolutely reeked…and he still reeked after he brushed his teeth and went to bed…and he still reeked when he got up the next morning. Just how powerful was the smell? Yuichiro’s wife could tell which rooms of their apartment he’d been in that morning, since he left a garlicky gyoza olfactory trail wherever he’d been.

Luckily for Yuichiro, the Extremely Immoral Garlic Meat Meat Meat Deep-fried Gyoza are a limited time item, and will only be available until November 1. Still, in order to preserve his marriage, over the next few weeks he’s going to be facing a test of willpower not to eat them all the time…unless, of course, he splits an order with the rest of his family so that they can all share the delicious guilt.

