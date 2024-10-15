Just the thing to add humidity and Ghibli cuteness to your living space.

Japan’s summers are infamously hot and humid, but the exact opposite form of discomfort shows up every winter. In addition to the biting chills of low temperatures, winter has the driest weather of any season in Japan, and it’s not unusual to experience itchy, dry skin and sore throats from the lack of moisture in the air.

Obviously, when life presents you with any sort of problem your first instinct should be to search for a solution that involves Totoro, and thankfully one has presented itself in the form of the Totoro Compact Humidifier.

Standing 27 centimeters (10.6 inches) tall, the humidifier has enough height to provide adequate moisturizing coverage for your living space, but is small enough to fit easily on your desk or shelf. Simply fill the bottle with water, plug the USB cable into a power source, and flip the switch at the base of the topper to have Totoro blow a steady stream of water vapor from his ocarina.

▼ There are even a few Soot Sprites hiding out in the tree trunk!

The humidifier is a seasonal big seller at Studio Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku, which has just restocked them as this year’s long-lingering summer heat finally fades and Japan is starting to see its first days of crisp autumn weather. Totoro isn’t the only Ghibli star whose humidifier is coming back, as the restock also includes the version for Howl’s Moving Castle’s fire spirit Calcifer.

The Calcifer model is especially cool because of how the water vapor looks like smoke rising from the character’s flames as he cooks the hearty breakfast above him in the frying pan.

There’s a similar appetizing appeal to the Kiki’s Delivery Service humidifier, featuring black cat Jiji, where the vapor rises from the coffee cup and stack of pancakes.

And finally, rounding out the collection is a quarter of Otori-sama bird bathers from Spirited Away, who’re ready to change things up with a soak at your house instead of the anime’s Aburaya bathhouse.

▼ The humidifiers in action

The four models are identically priced at 5,280 yen (US$37.75) each, and are available now through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store (Totoro here, Calcifer here, Jiji here, and Otori-sama here).

