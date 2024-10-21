From advent calendars to Pika Ear Santa Hants and so-ugly-they’re-cute Christmas sweaters, there’s something for everyone.

Every year in the U.S., it seems like there’s an acrimonious debate about how early is too early to get into the Christmas spirit. Things are quite a bit more relaxed in Japan, though, perhaps because unlike with thanksgiving in the States, there’s no major holiday in November, and while Halloween is a thing in Japan, costuming, decorating your home, and trick-or-treating are still more or less niche activities.

And of course, no one is going to think ill of you for going into the yuletide mood early if you do it with adorable Pikachu and Pokémon Christmas items.

Japan’s Pokémon Center has just unveiled its Pokémon Heartwarming Christmas lineup, with an array of fashions, stuffed animals, and other cute and cool stuff, starting with a trio of plushies, Pikachu, Shaymin, and a Tandemaus family, bundled up against the winter cold.

▼ Note Pikachu’s Staryu Christmas sweater (we’ll come back to it later).

If you like you cuddly Pokémon a little more compact, there’s also a quartet of “mascots” with straps, so that you can attach them to your bag…

…or to the buttons on this beautiful tapestry, featuring the Pokémon Heartwarming Christmas key art illustration.

On the other hand, if you like your decorations to include candy (and who doesn’t?), the same artwork also adorns an advent calendar.

OK, remember how we said to remember Pikachu’s Staryu Christmas sweater? If you want one of your own, the Pokémon Center is also offering it in human sizes (bearing the text “Hitodeman,” Staryu’s name in Japan), and a Marshtomp one too.

And if you’ve already got enough Christmas sweaters of questionable fashionableness? You can still pair whatever Grannie knitted for you with a Pika Ear Santa Hat…

…or slip on some fluffy Espurr socks, which come with their own drawstring pouch.

There are reusable eco shopping bags, in both small and large sizes, with a clever design that lets them double as gift wrapping bags…

…and acrylic Christmas tree ornaments, offered random gatcha/blind-buy style, which would make for great stocking stuffers.

▼ Even Mimikyu is dressed up for Christmas!

Rounding out the lineup is a Pokémon garland…

…stickers of both the embroidered and standard variety…

…a fluffy Wooloo pouch…

…and a Christmas card, so that you can let friends and family that you’re thinking of them, even when you’re also thinking of Pokémon.

Pricewise, the Pikachu plushie is priced at 4,950 yen (US$35.40), with the other plushies 4,180 and the mascots ranging from 1,540 to 1,980. The sweaters, available in medium or large sizes, are 6,930 yen, the Pika Ear Santa Hat 2,200, the socks 2,640 yen, the Wooloo pouch 2,750, and the eco bags 1,870 or 2,200. The tapestry is 4,400 yen, the advent calendar 3,960, the garland 1,430, the Christmas card 990, the embroidered stickers 550 each, the regular sticker pack 660, and, finally, the acrylic ornaments 660 yen each, so there’s something to fit just about any budget, whether you’re shopping for something to give to others or yourself.

The Pokémon Heartwarming Christmas collection goes on sale at Pokémon Center stores and through the chain’s online shop on October 24.

