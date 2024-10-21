Now any beverage can dress up in costume for Halloween.

Starbucks is currently treating its customers in Japan to a fantastic Halloween Frappuccino called the “Mela Me-la Frappuccino“, which is designed to look like a burning flame. When our resident Starbucks pro K. Masami tried it last week, she said it was one of the best Frappuccinos she’d ever seen, but just when she thought her Halloween taste-testing duties were over, the green mermaid beckoned her back to the chain again, with the announcement that it would be releasing a special customisation called the Pachi-Pachi Trick.

Released on 18 October, the “Pachi-Pachi Trick” (“Crackling Trick“) builds upon the fire theme with its popping, crackling texture, and although it’s designed to be paired with the limited-time Halloween Frappuccino, it can be used with any drink on the menu, as it’s sold in separate sachets priced at 108 yen (US$0.72) for takeout or 110 yen for dine-in.

That was good news for Masami, who decided to really put the customisation to the test by pairing it with a different drink — the rare My Fruit³ Frappuccino, which can only be purchased at 15 stores around Japan.

The Trick customisation is available in three colours — red, blue, and orange — but you won’t know which colour you get until you open the bag as that’s all part of the surprise. Masami was hoping for at least two different colours so she purchased two sachets, and when she opened them, she was pleased to find she had one blue and one red topping.

Pouring them both over the Frappuccino, the toppings totally transformed the drink, creating a fun, party vibe that increased her desire to down the beverage.

Combining the popping candy with the cream and a sip of the drink, Masami’s taste buds were soon partying to the berry flavours, creating an explosion of taste and texture throughout her palate. It enlivened both her mood and her appetite, prompting her to try the topping with something a little more out-there.

The Waffle with Whipped Cream (290 yen) instantly sprang to life with the colourful popping candy topping, but when Masami tried the combination, she found that the thick waffle absorbed most of the reverberations, making it less of a crackly experience than the Frappuccino.

It was still highly enjoyable, though, and Masami felt like a kid at a candy shop as she re-discovered the joys of colourful popping candy. No matter what you choose to sprinkle it on, the Pachi-Pachi Trick will brighten your mood on a dreary autumn day, but it’s only available while the Halloween Frappuccino is on the menu, until 31 October.

Photos © SoraNews24

