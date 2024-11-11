We’re ready to declare the start of stroopwafel season for our snack sessions.

Japanese housewares and lifestyle brand Mujirushi Ryohin, also known as Mujirushi, and also known as Muji, has a well-deserved reputation for providing good quality at affordable prices. That holds true for the chain’s food and beverage items too, and on our most recent Mujirushi run we came across another all-star snack.

Mujirushi is now selling stroopwafels, a kind of Dutch confectionary. Consisting of two crisp waffles with a layer of caramel sandwiched between them and seasoned with cinnamon, Mujirushi’s stroopwafel is flavorful and satisfying, and it’s also the perfect size, for three reasons.

First, it’s right in that magical not-too-small, not-too-big spot. It’ll fill you up enough to stop a mild case of growling stomach, but it won’t leave you feeling stuffed, bloated, or guilty for having gone overboard on your inter-meal snack session.

Secondly, the reasonable size means a reasonable price. At 190 yen, we don’t think we’re ever going to find ourselves in a situation where we say to ourselves, “Yeah, I want a Mujirushi stroopwafel, but I can’t really afford one to splurge on one right now.”

And the third reason the stroopwafel is the perfect size? This one might be the most important of all, because the stroopwafel fits nicely over the top of a coffee cup.

This is a deliberate choice by the bakers, so that after you pour yourself a hot cup of coffee you can let the steam rising off the liquid heat up your waffle. It won’t be enough heat and moisture to make the waffle singed or soggy, but hat it will do is get the caramel cream mouthwateringly melty, making it even more enjoyable to eat as it delivers comforting, warming sweetness to your taste buds.

Again, even without a cup of coffee (or tea or cocoa), the stroopwafel is plenty tasty at room temperature. When paired with and prepped by a hot beverage, it’s on a whole other level, a little slice of happiness that can be yours for just 190 yen.

Photos © SoraNews24

