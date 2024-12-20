No Face is always hungry, and he’s craving your coins.

They say it’s better to give than to receive, and that’s something especially important to keep in mind as we get closer to Christmas. Of course, no matter how generous you’re feeling you can’t give something unless someone else does receive it, and it’s hard to think of a character more cooperatively covetous in that regard than No Face.

The faceless, formless spirit from Studio Ghibli’s Sprited Away spends much of the first part of the Hayao Miyazaki-directed classic gobbling up as much as he can, so it’s only natural that the real-world version of No Face seen here is ready to consume your cash as a moving coin bank.

Place the coins in No Face’s decadently large sake cup…

…and he’ll lift the vessel up as he opens his jaw…

…swallowing your coins whole!

As he does this, the figure’s speaker plays music and sound effects from the scene of No Face’s gluttonous rampage in Spirited Away, including a satisfied burp.

No Face is shown in the promotional photos devouring 100 and 500-yen coins, the two highest-value metallic monetary units in Japan, but he isn’t a particularly picky eater. Rather than the value or exact shape of the coins, it’s their weight that’s important, as the figure is designed to spring into motion once the sake cup’s contents reach a cumulative weight of about 30 grams (1.1 ounces).

▼ The cup bears the kanji character for abura, the Japanese word for “oil” or “fat,” but also part of the name of the Aburaya bathhouse, where much of Spirited Away takes place.

In a sort of parallel to how No Face later learns how to more considerately interact with others, your coins aren’t gone forever once he eats them. If and when you need that money back (perhaps to purchase other Ghibli merch with), a compartment on No Face’s backside can be opened to retrieve it.

▼ That’s “No Face’s backside” as in the rear side of the figure, not necessarily No Face’s butt.

And though the photos show No Face eating yen, he doesn’t seem to be averse to foreign cuisine/coinage. Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, which is once again offering the bank following a recent restock, makes a point of specifically mentioning that they recommend it as a souvenir for friends and family from outside Japan. With the 500-yen coin being larger in size than any of the commonly used U.S. coins, it would seem that No Face is as ready to help with America’s finances as he is Japan’s.

▼ Maybe all those gasps and croaks actually translate to “Chihiro, crypto is a scam!”

If you do put yen in it, though, the 21-centimeter (8.3-inch) tall No Face Mushamusha (“Munching”) Coin Bank will hold approximately 20 500-yen coins and 40 100-yen ones, for a total capacity of 14,000 yen. You won’t need quite that much to purchase it, though, as it’s available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here for 6,600 yen (US$44).

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku, Studio Ghibli

