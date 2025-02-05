Sanrio stars you’ve always loved, and a few you might have forgotten or never met before, hold hands for adorable drinkware.

Daiso is Japan’s favorite 100 yen shop, and it got that title by offering great quality while still keeping its prices low enough to that you can always scrounge up enough pocket change to pay for whatever cool new item strikes your fancy. For example, one of the newest additions to the Daiso lineup is a tumbler with illustrations of Sanrio characters holding hands.

When we first heard about it, we figured it’d maybe have a half dozen or so of Sanrio’s top stars, like Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Pompompurin. So imagine our joy when it turned out the Character Mix Holding Hands Tumbler, as it’s officially called, actually has no fewer than 64 Sanrio characters on it, representing decades of Sanrio history!

Immediately enthralled with the cuteness, we knew we had to stop and admire each and every one of them before actually using the cup, which, like all of Daiso’s standard products, costs just 110 yen (US$0.71) after tax. The characters form three rings around the cup, and starting with the top one…

…you’ll find Little Twin Stars Kiki and Lala, Hello Kitty, Pompompurin and Muffin…

…Friendly Kokkochan, Corocorokuririn, Noranekoland’s Tora, Kuro, and Mike…

…Spunky Burro, Nya Ni Nyu Nye Nyon’s Ni and Nyon, Pekkle the Duck, Usahana, Minna no Tabo…

…Wee Marylou, Zashikibuta, Pochacco, and My Melody.

Moving down to the second ring, we can see…

…Pokopon, Shirousa, the Vaudeville Duo’s Emmy and Eddy, the Strawberry King…

…all seven of the Seven Silly Dwarfs, the Twee Dee Drops trio of pirate rabbits, Bad Badtz-Maru…

…Kurousa, Cogimyun, Pannapitta, and Cheery Chums Pam, Chum, and Mu.

Finally, waiting down on the third ring are…

…Patty and Jimmy, Marroncream…

…Masyumaro, Nya Ni Nyu Nye Nyon’s Nye and Nyu, Cinnamoroll, WeAreDinosaurs’ Tiran, Sayuri the octopus, Hangyodon…

…Monkichi, Kuromi, Tuxedo Sam, Chococat, Bunny and Matty, Goropikadon’s caveboy siblings Goro, Pika, and Don, and, rounding out the roster Nya Ni Nyu Nye Nyon’s Nya, standing on top of Don’s head.

Even in Japan, this is our first time seeing some of these characters in many, many years. It’s not exactly easy these days to find merch for cheerful chicken Kokkochan or chilled-out big-eater Zashikibuta (whose name means essentially means “floor pig”), much less to find it in such an easily accessible place as Daiso, so the cup’s design is sure to please old-school fans as well as Sanrio historians of all ages. It’s also neat to see characters from different eras, some of whom made their debuts decades apart from one another, all gathered together like this.

At 12.5 centimeters (4.9 inches) tall and with a capacity of 450 milliliters (4.9 ounces), the cup is big enough to let you enjoy the artwork and a thirst-quenchingly large drink, but not so big as to take up a ton of space on your desk or table, where you’ll no doubt want to proudly display it.

Though the illustrations are the same for both, the cup comes in two colors, blue and yellow. Oddly enough, you’re not allowed to specify which color you want if you’re ordering the cup through the Daiso online store here, but the real draw here is the artwork, and 60 Sanrio characters for 110 yen is a great deal regardless of the color cup you get.

Photos ©SoraNews24

