New Happy Meals give us a taste of what it would be like to share your home with a bunch of extra-cute Pokémon.

Valentine’s Day always makes for a great excuse to go out and have dinner at a fancy restaurant, or to stop by a dessert cafe for one of the limited-time chocolate creations from Japan’s always innovative patissiers. However, this Valentine’s Day also just so happened to be a great day to go to McDonald’s in Japan, because it was the first day for the new Pokémon Happy Meals, or Happy Sets, as they’re called if you’re ordering in Japanese.

Actually, there are two batches of Pokémon Happy Meal toys to choose from when ordering. Option number one is the Pokémon Frienda Happy Meal, which gets you one of six gameplay chips to use with the Pokémon Frienda arcade game.

They’re all special McDonald’s-exclusive versions, and snagging either a Legendary Pokémon or an always-welcome Pikachu is a pretty sweet deal. However, we found ourselves even more strongly drawn to the other Pokémon Happy Meal batch, the absolutely adorable Poké Peace sticker sets.

Poké Peace started off as a Pokémon sub-brand for babies and toddlers, but the similarly tiny and cherubic character designs can melt the hearts of fans of all ages. There are six sticker set possibilities for the Happy Meals, which are all variations on the theme of laidback daily life in the shared house where the Poké Peace cast lives.

The sets come inside little paper sheaths, so the first thing to do is to remove the perforated edges. Then slide out the paper inside and unfold it to see which background and stickers you got.

You don’t need to worry too much about where you’re going to place your new Poké pals, either. The stickers’ adhesive is strong enough to keep them stuck to the paper, but is forgiving and long-lasting enough to allow you to remove them without tearing and reattach them somewhere else if you change your mind. The backgrounds also have little popup book-like touches, with flaps you can open up to reveal even more Pokémon species.

McDonald’s Japan sent us a full collection of all six sets, so let’s take a quick tour of the Poké Peace house. First we’ve got the living room, where Pikachu and Pichu are hanging out.

Since Piplup is a Water-type, naturally he’s at home in the bathroom, with its spacious tub (and Pikachu slippers).

Over in the play room you’ll find an energetic and active Scorbunny…

…while Rowlet takes it easy in the relaxation room, complete with a cozy hammock…

…Espurr gets spruced up in the fashion room, with a mirror to help with styling all its hair…

…and, finally, a Tandemaus pair lounges in the Poké Peace house’s lounge.

Yes, these Pokémon have a living room, a relaxation room, and a lounge in their home, proving that they have their priorities straight.

The Pokémon Happy Meals are scheduled to be on sale at McDonald’s Japan branches until the end of the month, while supplies last.

