Anyone up for a salty sakura lassi?

Back in 2001, a cafe chain called Nana’s Green Tea opened in Tokyo’s Jiyugaoka, a neighbourhood famous for delicious desserts. Now, over 20 years later, the chain has become so popular it has 68 branches in Japan and 14 in six countries overseas, with customers returning time and time again for the sweet parfaits and matcha drinks.

Now with sakura season approaching, the chain has become one of the best places to go for a taste of the cherry blossoms, thanks to two new menu items that look absolutely stunning.

Not only do these items look great, they’re also some of the most unusual in Japan, as they combine sakura with yoghurt, giving you a unique flavour you’re unlikely to find anywhere else.

The Sakura and Matcha Yoghurt Parfait (1,350 yen [US$9.05]) is being billed as “a new type of spring parfait”, with matcha and yoghurt acting as the main players, supported by a glistening jelly that contains cherry blossom petals, and ice cream with salt-pickled cherry blossoms.

▼ Matcha jelly and a piece of matcha gateau chocolate add bittersweetness to the mix.

▼ Joining the parfait is the Sakura and Matcha Spring-Coloured Lassi (650 yen for a medium, 750 yen for a large).

This new type of lassi combines the gentle sweetness of cherry blossom bean paste, the crisp astringency of matcha, and the moderate acidity of yoghurt to create a very unique beverage. The sakura bean paste has been made with salted cherry blossom leaves, providing an exciting contrast in flavour and a refreshing aftertaste to help cut through the sweetness.

Both these sakura treats are some of the prettiest you’ll find in Japan right now, with looks to rival cherry blossom offerings from more popular chains like Starbucks. They won’t be around for long, though, as they’re currently available at Nana’s Green Tea branches around Japan only while stocks last.

Related: Nana’s Green Tea store locations

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!