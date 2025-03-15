No more greasy phone screens.

In terms of convenient foods, I’d argue that pizza is one of the ultimate meals a person could have. The sheer variety and creativity that can be condensed into a singular meal is astounding, and because it requires no cutlery, its versatility can also be highly praised, as it can be eaten almost anywhere. However, that can also be where it falls flat for some.

Using your hands to eat pizza can make them dirty and greasy, which was perhaps not as much of a big deal in the past, but with more people eating pizza while operating smartphones, many are battling with the risk of getting their phones all greasy. Domino’s seems to have the solution for all the pizza-loving, video-swiping people out there, though, with its newly introduced ONE HANDomino’s, a pizza that can truly be eaten with only one hand and with none of that extra clean up.

Domino’s has never been shy about their pizza experimentation, as seen with their pizza rice bowls, but this new creation has been quietly introduced, with it only being available at one store in the entirety of Japan.

Curious to find out more, our Japanese-language reporter Mr. Sato set out to the recently opened store at Ariake Food Stage in Ariake Garden, Tokyo Bay, to try it for himself.

Being a weekday afternoon, the store wasn’t particularly busy when he arrived. Although he noticed that the Tokyo Garden Theater multipurpose event hall was right in front of the facility, so it’s not farfetched to assume that it gets pretty busy before an event.

Walking up to the counter, Mr. Sato spotted that the store offers a limited menu of five varieties of “pizza bento” meals, individual-sized pizzas with fries on the side. The mall’s store seems to be more geared towards having a cafe-style menu with light bites, rather than its typical takeaway offerings.

While looking deliciously tempting, they were not his goal for the day. Perusing the menu a little more, he found the one-handed pizza he had been searching for — the new Cheese Melting ONE HANDomino’s, priced at 790 yen (US$5.32) by itself or 940 yen with a drink.

Placing his order, Mr. Sato waited for about ten minutes for staff to prepare his food, before being summoned by a buzzer. Exchanging the buzzer for his food, he was handed a tray with a drink and a long, rectangular box.

Anyone familiar with a pizza knows the classic shape is round. While square pizzas can be found out and about, it was Mr. Sato’s first time coming across a rectangular pizza.

Opening up the box and sure enough, despite the unfamiliar shape of the box, what he found was two slices of piping-hot pizza topped with melted cheese and pepperoni.

It was almost as if someone had cut out the middle section of a pizza, which makes you wonder how they prepare the pizza. Is it cooked in a rectangular shape? Round and then cut? If round, then where does the excess go? Employee perks, perhaps? If so, where do I apply?

Back to the pizza at hand, Mr. Sato picked up the box and wondered if the expected way to eat it was from the box.

It felt a little awkward and heavy, and there was no telling when he would end up biting the box instead.

He finally came to the conclusion that the box must only be for carrying.

Sliding the pizza out of the box, Mr. Sato was surprised to find that the cheese didn’t stretch and droop everywhere, like a traditional pizza. Unfortunate for food bloggers and influencers, but bonus points for less mess.

Mr. Sato compared the crust to being somewhere in between bread and a crepe, with a dry, non-greasy texture. While it’s inevitable that your fingers would get a little messy eating it this way, at least it is contained to one hand.

The pizza was delicious and, with something this convenient, Mr. Sato feels that he would be willing to eat pizza more often, especially since it helps protect his phone from unwanted grease. We’re now hoping Domino’s rolls out the ONE HANDomino’s at more stores, as it’s surely a hit waiting to happen. Until then, if you want to try it yourself, you’ll have to head over to the Ariake Garden store to give it a taste.

Store location

Domino Pizza Ariake Garden-ten / ドミノ・ピザ 有明ガーデン店

Address: Tokyo-to, Koto-ku, Ariake 2-1-8 Sumitomo Fudosan, Shopping City, Ariake Garden Mall 2F Ariake Food Stage

東京都江東区有明2-1-8 住友不動産 ショッピングシティ 有明ガーデンモール 2階「ARIAKE FOOD STAGE」

Open: 11:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. (last order 10:30 p.m.)

Website

Top image: PR Times

Insert image: PR Times

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]