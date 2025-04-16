Cozy cosplay pajamas from Square Enix are just the thing for fans who want to mix in some kupos and kwehs when catching Zs.

We recently took a look at some of the cool items in video game developer Square Enix’s new pet supply line, including a version of Final Fantasy VII protagonist Cloud’s Buster Sword that’s designed for your cat. Square Enix hasn’t forgotten about its human fans, though, as they’ve just unveiled a pair of Final Fantasy pajama sets.

Now, they could have just taken some regular pajamas and slapped the Final Fantasy logo on there, or maybe put a little embroidered super deformed version of a key character on the chest or thigh. But instead the designers went all out and created pajamas that transform you into two of the most memorable Final Fantasy creatures of all: the Moogle and Chocobo!

There’s some nice attention to detail here. Not only do the Moogle pajamas feature the fuzzy flying critter’s tuft of fur beneath the collar, they’ve even got the proper little bat wings on the back.

If you’re following Japanese roomwear jargon, these pajama sets are of the kigurumi type, as they’re fluffy one-piece constructions with attached hoods for maximum snuggliness.

Also if you’re a stickler for specific details, both of these are officially listed as Final Fantasy XIV merchandise, drawing their inspiration from that installment’s version of the Moogle and Fat Chocobo. Honestly, though, fans of any game in the series will be able to instantly recognize them, and the perceived weight of the Chocobo will have more to do with the individual wearer’s physique than the cut of the pajamas.

In terms of visual immersion, you could make the argument that the Moogle pajamas do the comparatively better job, since Moogle and human anatomy overlap in that we both have arms, whereas Chocobos have wings. However, the Chocobo set is still pretty adorable, especially when you factor in the tail.

Square Enix says that “They can, of course, be worn as roomwear when relaxing at home, and we also recommend wearing them as a matching outfits with friends when attending events.” I’m guessing that by “events” they mean game shows and fan meetings, not formal parties and wedding receptions (unless the bride and groom are as open-minded as this couple).

Each set is priced at 8,580 yen (US$58) and as a one-size-fits-all size for wearers between 165 and 175 centimeters (65 and 68.5 inches) in height. Preorders can be made through the Square Enix online store (Moogle here, Chocobo here) with shipping scheduled for August 9.

Source: Square Enix e-Store

Top image: Square Enix e-Store

Insert images: Square Enix e-Store (1, 2)

