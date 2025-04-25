Ashitaka’s gift to San can now be a gift for you.

Princess Mononoke is the grittiest Ghibli anime. Even compared to the Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind and its post-apocalyptic setting, or to The Wind Rises and its constant looming of the outbreak of World War II, Princess Mononoke’s narrative is oppressively dark, and even the film’s ending acknowledges that there can likely never be a perfectly happy resolution to its fundamental conflicts.

And yet, there’s beauty to be found in Princess Mononoke too, both in the bonds characters manage to form in spite of the cruel events taking place around them, and also in the anime’s amazing visual designs. Symbolizing both of those is the pendant that Ashitaka gives to San as a symbol of his devotion, which fans can now also wear in the real world.

About to be restocked by Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, this necklace differs from the one we took a look at a while back, and is made of all-natural materials. The cord is leather, the bead wood, and the pendant itself is made of sodalite.

Sodalite is said to ward off evil, both from external sources and maliciousness born from within stemming from anger or fearfulness. On a less metaphysical level, sodalite also looks really pretty, and since it’s a natural stone, each pendant is a unique work of art with its own hue and marbling.

If you’re looking to further accessorize like Princess Mononoke’s female lead, Donguri Kyowakoku has also restocked San’s earrings.

Once again, the design employs natural materials. Rather than plastic, the discs are made of shell, and the beads are wood (though the fittings are brass).

The earrings are available in two versions, one for pierced ears and one that uses ear clips instead.

In a deviation from their in-anime appearance, the discs bear a pattern evocative of San’s battle mask on one side. Also not necessarily appearing within the anime, but instantly recognizable as inspired by it, is the “Tataring.”

A play on words with tatarigami, as the cursed forest gods are called in the Japanese-language version of Princess Mononoke, the Tataring is a band of the writhing curse energy that Ashitaka becomes infested with which kicks off the chain of events that leads to him meeting San and the inhabitants of Irontown, then becoming entangled in their conflict.

The Tataring is, of course, not actually cursed, but the finish on the epoxy resin gives it a gleam that makes it look like it’s undulating when viewed from different angles.

And finally, if you’re looking for someplace to store all of these when you’re not wearing them, there’s the San Fur Pouch.

Don’t worry, the designers’ penchant for using natural materials didn’t extend to them actually skinning a white wolf to make it. The 13-centimeter (5.1-inch) long pouch is covered in polyester imitation fur, though the zipper pulls are natural shell.

Anime themed accessories in general, and Ghibli merch in particular, often comes with a bit of premium pricing, but the most expensive item in the bunch is the pendant at 5,940 yen (US$41), with the earrings 2,640 yen, the Tataring 1,980 yen, and the pouch 3,080 yen. Donguri Kyowakoku’s restock means that they’ll all be available once again through the chain’s online store from April 26 at 10 a.m. (pendant here, pierced earrings here, clip earrings here, ring here, and pouch here).

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!