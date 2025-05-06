Take a stab at writing with a little anime movie magic.

Back in 2022, Studio Ghibli released a special range of goods to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Princess Mononoke. One of the key items in the collection was the Wolf Fang Dagger Ballpoint Pen, which proved to be so popular it quickly sold out.

Now, fans of the movie will be pleased to know that the highly sought-after item is back in stock at the chain, looking just as beautiful as it did when it first wowed us three years ago, with etched details to match the look of the dagger seen in the film.

Used by the film’s titular character, who also goes by the name San, this dagger is first introduced to viewers when fiesty warrior San brandishes it during a tense fight scene against Lady Eboshi.

What it lacks in size — it is made from the fang of a magical wolf, after all — it makes up for in speed and precision. As these two things are also handy when writing, you’ll be able to feel the magical assist whenever you use the pen to scribble down your thoughts.

The pen will look right at home on your desk, especially if you have one of the studio’s Rollbahn notebooks to pair with it.

Measuring 13 centimetres (5.1 inches) in length, this is a dagger that makes an impact, whether you’re using it as a pen….

▼ …or as a beautiful display piece.

The only downside to the pen is the ink cartridge isn’t replaceable, so its ability to write is finite. However, with such beautiful design features, the pen bring a smile to your face long after you’ve finished using it, and it can be purchased for 2,310 yen (US$15.88) at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, while stocks last.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

