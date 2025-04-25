Famous faces from Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro are here to grace your home and warm our heart.

Few anime characters are as multi-faceted as No-Face. The Spirited Away scene-stealer at first seems gluttonous, covetous, domineering, and wrathful, but as the story goes on he shows that he has vulnerable, lonely, and sweet sides too.

And if you’re looking for even more ways to describe No-Face, soft and cuddly apply too.

OK, so we may not ever see anyone snuggle up to No-Face or take a nap on his belly like we did with Totoro. No-Face is definitely soft and cuddly, though, if we’re talking about the No-Face cushion from Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku. Measuring 41.5 centimeters (16.3 inches) in length the cushion is in that nice sweet spot size-wise where it’s compact enough to fit on any sofa, easy chair, or shelf, but also big enough that it’ll easily catch the eye of any Ghibli fan when they walk into the room.

Part of Donguri Kyowakoku’s Die-cut Cushion line, No-Face is making his return to the inventory stock after having been sold out for some time. Also once again available are two other familiar faces from Ghibli’s anime films, the first of which is the Catbus…

…and the second of which is a Kurosuke, a.k.a. Makkuro Kurosuke, a.k.a. Soot Sprite.

Soot sprites are one of the few Ghibli creatures to show up in multiple anime from the studio, appearing in both My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away. For the cushion, which is 26 centimeters across, Donguri Kyowakoku specifically labels it as a Soot Sprite hailing from Totoro.

▼ The Catbus cushion is 35 centimeters in width.

There’s something special about Ghibli anime, and once fans find their favorite film it tends to stay with them emotionally forever. Donguri Kyowakoku’s designers seem to have taken that devotion into account, as all of the cushions’ covers can be removed for cleaning, so that you can use them for years to come.

Though they differ slightly in size, all three of the cushions are identically priced at 3,850 yen (US$26.50) and can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop here.

