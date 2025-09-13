With original goods and seven fully-decorated stores, it’s the perfect event for any Pokémon fan.

After a very bumpy collaboration with McDonald’s, it’s time for what promises to be a more successful Pokémon event, but this time it’s with the cafe chain Pronto. From October 1 to November 30, 2025, most Pronto and È Pronto cafes will be serving up special drinks, food, and exclusive goods in the third annual installment of their popular Pokémon collaboration.

This year’s theme is “travel”, and the whole lineup is full of fan-favorite Pokémon. You could sip on a Sylveon Ruby Chocolate Latte, which adds a diced strawberry sauce to ruby chocolate milk, and is topped with a wafer.

The Altaria Coconut Blue Latte’s pale-blue coconut milk is topped with marshmallows that take inspiration from the Pokémon’s soft wings, and the Lucario Lemon and Yuzu Squash is a refreshing lemon soda with yuzu jelly that uses citrus-flavored blue curaçao syrup.

▼ All three drinks cost 990 yen (US$6.72) and come with one of ten original Pokémon clear cards (randomly selected).

If you’re in the mood for food, you have a selection of four items to choose from. There are two pasta dishes that cost 1,870 yen, the first of which is Ampharos’ Ratatouille Carbonara, which uses shredded egg to represent electrical discharges.

Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile’s Friendly Meat Cream Fresh Pasta incorporates chunky potatoes and three kinds of mushrooms into a meat cream sauce. Basil, cherry tomatoes, and mozzarella represent Chikorita’s leaf, Tepig’s tail, and Totodile’s teeth, meaning that thankfully no Pokémon were harmed in the making of this meat pasta.

For those with more of a sweet tooth, you’ll want to check out Gengar’s Croissant Sandwich Blueberry Yogurt, and Flabébé’s Raspberry and Strawberry Cake. The Croissant Sandwich costs 1,760 yen and is a two-tone croissant, filled with refreshing yogurt whipped cream and a sweet-and-sour blueberry jam.

The Raspberry and Strawberry Cake, costing 1,430 yen, takes inspiration from Flabébé’s red flower, using a matcha sponge layered with vanilla, raspberry, and strawberry mousses.

▼ Each of the food items comes with one of seven original keychains (randomly selected).

All of the food and drink items are available for takeout, in which case they will come in an original shopping bag (limited to one per person per transaction).

In the lineup of limited-edition goods, you’ll find the following items, all of which will only be sold at Pronto and È Pronto stores.

▼ PVC luggage tag (1,430 yen)

▼ 14-liter (3.7-gallon) capacity polyester tote bag (2,420 yen)

▼ A microwave-safe, but not dishwasher-safe, 470-milliliter (16-ounce) heat-resistant mug (3,080 yen)

▼ Vacuum-insulated stainless steel body 320-millilitre drink bottle with bamboo cap (3,850 yen)

▼ A long-sleeved, 100-percent cotton T-shirt (3,850 yen; medium size available only)

If you swing by one of the seven flagship cafes listed below, you’ll be greeted by a store that’s decked out in adorable Pokémon decorations, which makes for a perfect photo spot.

Pronto Sapporo Pole Town (Hokkaido)

Pronto Ginza Corridor (Tokyo)

Pronto Shin-Koshigaya Varie (Saitama)

Pronto Lala Terrace Tokyo Bay (Chiba)

Pronto Tsuruma Park (Aichi)

Pronto Umeda Rakutenchi Building. (Osaka)

Pronto Hakata Station Underground Mall (Fukuoka)

There’s even an opportunity to win a complete set of cards, keychains, and other goods, through Pronto’s Follow and Repost Campaign on Twitter.

There will be two rounds:

Round 1: October 1–October 14

Pokémon Original Clear Card Complete Set (ten winners)

Pokémon Original Tote Bag and Luggage Tag Set (five winners)

Round 2: October 31–November 13

Pokémon Original Acrylic Key Holder Complete Set (ten winners)

Pokémon Original Long-Sleeve T-shirt (medium size, five winners)

To enter, all you need to do is follow their official account, and repost their campaign tweet during the campaign period.

So, grab your shoes, send your taste buds on a delicious journey, and pick out some goods to show off your Pokémon pride this fall.

Source and images: PR Times

