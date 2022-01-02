Like Lapras? Like the northern Tohoku region? Then you’re in luck.

From manhole covers to countless collaboration goods, Pokémon has been teaming up with Japanese tourism organizations to promote areas that are popular as well as those that maybe aren’t so popular. One tactic has been to assign each prefecture a “support Pokémon” – sort of like an ambassador – and since 2019, Lapras has been serving Japan’s northern Miyagi Prefecture.

Along with collaboration goods, there are some tourism hotspots that are even more worth visiting now thanks to the presence of Lapras. Through January 16, 2022, the Pokémon franchise is teaming up with tourism in Japan’s northern Miyagi Prefecture for a limited-time Lapras Cafe. The cafe will feature ten adorable and delicious foods, drinks, and desserts featuring the water type Pokémon.

▼ This Lapras Seafood Gratin plate, for example, has Lapras-themed mashed potatoes.

Some items on the menu also feature Geodude and Chansey, the official Pokémon ambassadors of Iwate and Fukushima Prefectures, Miyagi’s neighbors to the north and south. For instance, this Geodude Keema Curry features a Geodude-shaped rice mound surrounded by keema curry and salad.

▼ It looks like it’s in its natural habitat!

Each menu item is very visually focused, like this Chansey Chirashizushi (basically like a plate-served mix of different sushi elements) that utilizes seafood ingredients that northern Japan is famous for.

▼ You can eat the colorful vegetables and seafood along with the Chansey rice.

And of course, the desserts are something to look forward to, like these Lapras Blue Pancakes. They feature Zao cream cheese, a local specialty from another of Japan’s northern prefectures, Yamagata.

▼ They also have ice cream and a vivid blue sauce to top them with.

It will all take place at Cross B Plus Cafe in the city of Sendai. Reservations are required for dining inside the restaurant, but if you can’t snag one, some of the menu items are available for takeout! After the cafe opens up from the New Year holidays on January 4, you can get the Lapras Wave Pudding, as well as the specialty Lapras, Geodude, and Chansey lattes, to go.

▼ The lattes are available for 680 yen (US$5.91) each.

The Geodude latte is a darjeeling tapioca latte, the Lapras one is a classic tapioca milk tea, and the Chansey one features mixed berries in tapioca peach tea.

▼ The pudding (shown on the right) is 600 yen, and it already comes in an easy-to-carry jar!

So if you’re in the area at the beginning of 2022, consider stopping by! And if you’re not, then there are bound to be even more Pokémon-themed places and events to look forward to in the New Year.

Cafe information

Lapras Cafe Cross B Plus / ラプラス Cafe Cross B Plus

Miyagi-ken, Sendai-shi, Aoba-ku Oomachi 1-1-30, Shin-sendai Building 1st floor

宮城県仙台市青葉区大町１丁目1-30 新仙台ビルディング 1階

Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Closed December 29, 2021-January 3, 2022

Sources: PR Times, Lapras Miyagi

Featured image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Lapras Miyagi

Sources: PR Times, Laplace Miyagi

