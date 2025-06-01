Porco Rosso steals the spotlight with a tokkuri and ochoko you won’t find anywhere else.

Out of all the animated movies Studio Ghibli has ever produced, Porco Rosso remains one of the most underrated. The tale of a pig who flies planes sadly missed its mark with some audience-goers, but for director Hayao Miyazaki, whose been known to depict himself as a pig, it remains a firm favourite — so much so that we can imagine a smile fluttering over his face if he were to see this sweet sake set that honours the film.

Called the “Porco Rosso Tokkuri Ochoko Set Kanpai with Porco“, this two-piece set includes a sake flask, known as “tokkuri” in Japanese, and an ochoko (“sake cup”), which are like no others you’ll find in Japan.

▼ The tokkuri is designed to look like the wine bottle seen in the film…

▼ …while the sake cup is shaped like Porco, complete with the character’s distinctive moustache and sunglasses.

▼ The set lets you “kanpai with Porco” (“cheers with Porco”).

The wine bottle’s label features a motif of the Savoia S.21 Prototype Fighter Seaplane that Porco flies, along with an Italian phrase that translates as “This is what it means to be cool”, and the year of the movie’s release.

The flask measures 16.5 centimetres (6.5 inches) in height and 5.8 centimetres in width and holds 200 millilitres (6.8 ounces) of liquid. The sake cup masures 3.5 centimetres in height and 5.2 centimetres in diameter and holds 35 millilitres of liquid.

Both the flask and cup are made from porcelain and are microwave and dishwasher safe. Initially released in 2018, the set has been out of stock for around seven years but is now available to purchase at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, priced at 4,950 yen (US$34.64).

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

