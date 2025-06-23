Totoros Big and Medium are ready to support your neck and warm your heart.

A neck pillow is a very handy thing to have if you’re traveling to or around Japan. It’s a long flight to the country from many other nations, and if you’ve got a long-haul express train or highway bus ride making up part of your Japan trip itinerary, there are going to be plenty of opportunities to catch a few Zs while in transit from one town to another.

And if you’d like your handy neck pillow to also be an adorable travel companion, those are both roles that Totoro is ready to fill.

Part of Studio Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku’s travel products lineup, the Totoro Neck Pillow folds up into a cute plushie cushion when it’s in standby mode. Undo the snap strap, though, and it quickly converts into a soft but supportive neck pillow, with the Totoro multiplying into several anime forest spirits on the fabric pattern.

The appeal of this bead-filled pillow goes beyond its good looks, too, as it also has a hood built in, giving you a little extra privacy and also shading you from ambient light, helping you relax and doze off even if it’s not lights-out in the vehicle you’re traveling in.

In addition to the best-known gray “Big Totoro,” there’s also a blue “Medium Totoro” design.

The Big Totoro and Medium Totoro names, though, are simply reflections of the specific My Neighbor Totoro characters that inspired their visual designs, as both pillows are the same size, 35 centimeters (13.8 inches) across. They’re also identically priced at 3,080 yen (US$21), recently restocked and available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here, so you can have yours in plenty of time for the debut of Tokyo’s new sleeper trains.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

