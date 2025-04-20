Japanese countryside tradition brings forest bathing into your home.

Summers in Japan are notoriously hot and humid, but thankfully there are methods to cope with the heat which have been passed down through the generations. One such method of heat relief comes in the form of igusa (rush) mats and pillows, as the natural material helps to regulate temperatures with its excellent breathability while also purifying the air, making it the primary material for tatami mats around the nation.

Igusa has been a part of Japanese life since the prehistoric Jomon era (13,000-300 BCE), with evidence of igusa mats found in ancient settlements, and it’s still used in similar ways today, being a popular choice for cushions and thin mats, especially in rural areas. As Studio Ghibli is a keen supporter of traditional culture and rural communities, it’s now stepping in to help keep the culture of rush-making alive with a new collection of products made from the natural material.

The range has a traditional charm that ties in perfectly with the rural idyll of My Neighbour Totoro, and the forest characters feature on each item in the collection, starting with the “Igusa Candy Pillow” (3,828 yen [US$26.88]).

So named as the rolled shape and ties on the end are reminiscent of a candy roll, these pillows come in two designs:

▼ Raspberry…

▼ …and Fireworks.

Designed to be used as a neck pillow while lying on a tatami mat, the height on these can be adjusted by loosening or tightening the ties on the ends.

Filled with polyethylene pipe pieces, the pillow is resistant against heat, helping to keep you cool during summertime naps.

Those wanting a slightly firmer cushion with a more moderate height can opt for the “Tawara Pillow” (3,278 yen), so named as these types of cushions were historically made by filling a straw bag (“tawara”) with materials like buckwheat husks, rice hulls, or straw.

Like the candy pillow, this style is available in the Raspberry and Fireworks designs, but with more urethane chips in the filling, it has slightly more firmness.

Next up, we have a couple of Mini Flat Pillows, in the same designs, priced at 2,728 yen each.

These ones are filled with polyethylene pipe pieces, and like all the other items in the collection, the rush surface has been specially processed with “hiba essence” extracted from the hiba tree native to Aomori Prefecture, using original technology by the manufacturer.

Hiba Essence contains a natural substance called hinokitiol, which has an antibacterial and deodorising effect. The scent also helps to promote relaxation, as it’s one of the beneficial aromas present in forest walks, or “shinrin-yoku” (“forest bathing”) as it’s known in Japan.

Wrapping up the collection is a pair of seat cushions, priced at 2,728 yen each.

Measuring 40 x 40 centimetres (15.7 x 15.7 inches), these are filled with urethane for a relatively thin but supportive two-centimetre cushioning.

If you really want to bring the forest feel into your home, you can splurge on the final item in the collection — the Igusa Rug.

This rug will fill your home with the scent of the forest and the charm of Totoro, as he gazes up at the fireworks in a way that’s reminiscent of summer festivals.

Available in two sizes, the rug is priced at 8,778 yen for the smaller 140 x 200 centimetre variety, and 14,080 yen for the larger 176-230 centimetre size.

With all the items manufactured by Ikehiko, a Japanese company that’s been in business since 1886, the range supports local industry and tradition with the the help of Totoro, and it can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below) while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9)

