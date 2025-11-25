The Small, Medium and Large Totoros finally get their time in the sun.

Last month, Studio Ghibli specialty retail chain Donguri Kyowakoku announced the grand reveal of its “Komorebi Series“, a collection of plush toys that plays upon the charming word “komorebi“, or “dappled sunlight“.

The range shines a light on Ghibli characters that tend to appear out of the shadows, but there was one type of character missing from the lineup: the Totoros from My Neighbour Totoro.

▼ Now, the range is finally complete with the release of the My Neighbour Totoro Komorebi trio.

While the large grey Totoro is usually the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about the gentle giants in the forest, it’s not the only Totoro in the film. There’s an all-white version known as “Small Totoro“, which is distinguished not only by its short stature but the absence of a nose and mouth.

This sweet little Totoro stands at 16.5 centimetres (6.5 inches) in height, 11 centimetres in width and 15.5 centimetres in depth. The shape has been beautifully replicated to make it look like it’s jumped straight out of the movie world and into real life.

Moving up a size, we have the blue Totoro, officially known as the “Medium Totoro“.

This Totoro has belly markings and a small nose, and measures 20.5 × 18 × 18 centimetres.

Finally, we have the grey Totoro, known as the “Large Totoro“, which measures 21.5 × 18.5 × 17.5 centimetres.

With large arms, a large tail, large nose and whiskers, this Totoro has everything it needs to scurry across your desk for magical adventures when you’re not looking.

Just as the three Totoro vary in size, they also vary in price, with the Small Totoro retailing for 3,080 yen (US$19.68), and then 3,960 yen and 4,180 yen for the Medium and Large Totoro respectively.

The three Totoros can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, where you can also meet the other characters in the komorebi range, which hail from five different Ghibli movies.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!