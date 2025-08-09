Manufacturer says it will “appropriately protect and utilize our trademark” of the iconic chocolate pretzel stick snack.

Every box of Pocky has a picture of the chocolate-covered pretzel sticks on it, but you could make the argument that it’s sort of redundant. In the 59 years that it’s been on the market, Pocky has become one of Japan’s most beloved sweet snacks, and you’d have a hard time finding someone in the country who doesn’t know what it looks like. That familiarity runs in the opposite direction as well. Show someone a Pocky stick, outside of its packaging and with the product name nowhere in sight, and the vast majority of people in Japan will still be able to tell you, without hesitation “That’s Pocky.”

That’s been statistically proven, too. In 2023, Pocky manufacturer Glico conducted a survey of 1,036 people in Japan, between the ages of 16 and 79, and more than 90 percent could identify Pocky just by its shape. Emboldened by those results, Glico went on to apply for an official, legal trademark for the shape of Pocky, and it’s now been granted one by the Japanese government.

This sort of status, referred to as a 3D trademark, isn’t easy for a food product to obtain. The category is more commonly used for things such as characters or packaging with a uniquely defining shape, which is why you can’t go out and start selling plushies that are an exact match for Mickey Mouse or bottle your upstart soda in bottles that are precisely the same as Coca-Cola’s. The hurdle for food items to obtain 3D trademarks is especially high, though, given that their shapes are sometimes simply the natural result of a necessary cooking process, not something purposely created by design.

Nevertheless, Glico was able to sufficiently convince Japan’s trademark authorities that Pocky’s shape is distinct and defining to the extent that the product can be sufficiently identified by its shape alone. The trademark was granted on July 25, though Glico didn’t put out a press release until August.

Ostensibly, this would give Glico the power to block the sale of snacks with the same shape as Pocky from other companies. Following the acquisition of the trademark, a representative for Glico said “Moving forward, we will continue to appropriately protect and utilize our trademarks in order to develop and nurture this brand which has been loved for so long.”

How much this will actually change the landscape of store snack shelves in Japan remains to be seen. With Pocky being popular with fans of Japanese pop culture, and delicious things in general, around the world, there are obvious imitators available in other countries. However, with Pocky’s 3-D trademark being granted by the Japanese government, it doesn’t really give Glico any significant leverage in halting the sale of copycat snacks overseas, though it would, in theory, bar such products from being imported into and sold in Japan.

Among products regularly sold in the Japanese domestic market, Pocky doesn’t have any exact imitators. The closest facsimile is Toppo, made by competitor Lotte, but its shape has contours that Pocky doesn’t, and Toppo are pretzel sticks that are filled with chocolate, not covered in it, which also gives them a different shape.

Oddly enough, it’s debatable whether or not the 3D trademark for Pocky would apply to the brand’s own coconut flavor, since its crunchy coconut shavings mean it doesn’t conform to the standard “Pocky shape.”

But regardless of how exactly Glico is planning to use Pocky’s 3D trademark, it really does have one now.

