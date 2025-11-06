Tokyo Dome Hotel fills rooms with all the My Melody and Kuromi adorableness they can hold.

We’ve been checking out some of Tokyo’s coolest themed hotel rooms recently. Just the other day, we paid a visit to the Hotel Gracery in the Shinjuku neighborhood, which gives you an in-room kaiju fight between Godzilla and nemesis King Ghidorah, and back in the summer we checked out the Gundam mecha room at the Tokyo Bay Ariake Washington Hotel.

Today, though, we’re taking a break from monster rampages and robot wars with a pair of hotel rooms with much more relaxed, and infinitely cuter, themes: Sanrio characters My Melody and Kuromi.

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of My Melody’s debut, and the 20th of Kuromi’s. As part of the celebration, the Tokyo Dome Hotel has created one themed room for each of them, and you’ll know you’re in the right place when you see the special room marker.

Once we were standing there, we weren’t about to waste any time before opening up the door…

…and stepping inside to be instantly surrounded by all sorts of adorable pink interior accents.

Everywhere we looked we could see My Melody smiling back at us, from the window…

…to the walls…

…to the closets…

…and even the bathroom.

My Melody wasn’t the only one welcoming us, either, as she’s joined by her friends My Sweet Piano the sheep, Flat the mouse, and Risu the squirrel.

The decorations are sure to make any Sanrio fan squeal with glee, but the most impressive is the artwork on the wall that’s not just decals or wallpapering, but actual wooden carvings of the characters and their fancy fairytale-style carriage.

The illustration next to the tub is pretty clever too.

The room was obviously designed with big-time My Melody fans in mind, the sort of travelers who aren’t going to suddenly become indifferent to the character when it’s time to go back home. Thankfully, waiting on the chairs in the room are My Melody plushies, which guests can take with them when they check out.

Those aren’t the only souvenirs that come with the room either. The terrycloth bath headband that My Melody is wearing? You get one too, as well as a My Melody pouch.

Ah, but we said there’s also a Kuromi room, right? So while we were at the hotel, we had to take a peek at it too.

The dominant color might have switched from pink to pastel purple, but Kuromi’s room is no less charming, and her sidekick/minion Baku the tapir also makes an appearance.

Reservations for the Sanrio rooms must be made through the Tokyo Dome Hotel website here. Prices vary by date, but start at 55,000 yen (US$365) for two people, which also includes breakfast. As for which room is better to stay in, that’s a matter of personal preference, but some serious Sanrio fans have booked two nights in a row at the hotel, staying in the My Melody room one night and the Kuromi one the other, which also means getting twice the plushies and other goodies.

