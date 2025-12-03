A rare case of food coming out of Kirby instead of going inside.

There’s arguably no Japanese pop culture character better suited to food-based collaborations than Nintendo’s Kirby. Not only is the guy absolutely adorable, his whole deal is that he’s always ready to chow down on something tasty.

We recently taste-tested some delicious Kirby mochi sweets from Japanese convenience store chain Family Mart, but since he’s always hungry for more, he’s already on to his next team-up, this time with revolving sushi restaurant chain Kura Sushi. The collaboration kicked off on December 1, and in addition to special interior decorations like Kirby wall art and noren curtains, Kirby will also be appearing in the form of the covers Kura Sushi places on its plates as they go down the lane.

This creates the very unusual situation of Kirby providing food instead of consuming it.

However, this collaboration isn’t taking place in Japan, but at Kura Sushi branches in the U.S., highlighting how Kirby’s fanbase has grown as large as his appetite. American branches of the chain are also serving two new themed menu items, the Kirby Dreamy Crunchy Roll and Waddle Dee Feast Roll, which look to be rice-on-the-outside rolls of the type popular outside Japan, with avocado and imitation crab fillings riding Warp Star-style on slices of egg.

One of the ways Kura Sushi differentiates itself from rival conveyor belt sushi chains is through its Bikkura Pon prize system, in which diners can receive random capsule toy prizes depending on how many plates of sushi they eat (Kura Sushi’s current rate in America is one prize per 15 plates).

During the promotion, these will, of course, be Kirby-themed, with the possible merch ranging from acrylic character standee charms to cable ties and microfiber cloths suitable for wiping down smartphone screens or eyeglass lenses.

And for those truly taking a page from Kirby’s playbook and inhaling extra-large portions, and who are also Kura Sushi Rewards members through the chain’s app, spending US$85 or more on your visit will net you a three-piece Kirby cup set starting December 17, and a Kirby blanket from January 14.

As is often the case with limited-time promotions like this, though, both prizes come with a while-supplies-last caveat, so if you’ve got your heart set on nabbing them, you should probably go eat a bunch of sushi as soon as possible (which, honestly, is a pretty enjoyable plan under pretty much any circumstances).

The Kiby Kura Sushi collaboration is on now, and runs until January 31.

Source: Kura Sushi

Top image: Kura Sushi

Insert images: Kura Sushi

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!