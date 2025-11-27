The store will be stylized after a typical Japanese convenience store and will feature goods of the beloved green owl mascot character and more.

U.S.-based free language learning app Duolingo is about to expand its horizons by opening its first pop-up store in Japan called Duomart in Tokyo’s trendy Shibuya neighborhood. However, it will only be open for a very limited time between December 18 and 30, making it a shopping destination you’ll need to get to before the country more or less shuts down for the new year’s holiday.

Duomart’s concept was largely inspired by Japanese convenience stores that are typically open 24/7, 365 days per year–which reflects Duolingo’s motto of language learning made fun whenever and wherever you’d like.

The shop will have commemorative photo-ops as well as plenty of merch centered on the company’s green owl mascot character Duo, who has evolved into a humorous internet meme in recent years while reminding app users to study by using whatever (terrorizing) means necessary. Other app storyline characters such as human goth teenager Lily and “chess guy” Oscar will also be represented.

The full goods lineup will be revealed in early December, but for now, enjoy this sneak peek.

The exact location of Duomart is still a secret, but hints will be revealed on telephone pole advertisements in Shibuya between December 1 and 4. The official store location will then be revealed on December 5. The shop is expected to be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and numbered tickets may be distributed upon entry depending on the crowds.

If you need something else that’s convenience-store themed to tide you over until then, you may want to swing by 7-Eleven Japan for its Black Friday fried food deals during the last few days of the month.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!