We did not expect a Slime to appear here.

Dragon Quest got its start when random monster encounters were the norm in the RPG genre, and most games in the series have carried on that tradition of not knowing what sort of creatures are lurking about until the moment you’re face-to-face with them. Still, it’s usually not a shock when the fan-favorite Slime appears. Over the years, the lovable little guy has grown from being just a safe source of XP for starter-level adventurers into a mascot for the entire Dragon Quest franchise, so it’s not really a question of if he’ll show up, but when.

Of course, that’s all within the worlds of the Dragon Quest games. Now the Slime has suddenly appeared in a realm we definitely didn’t expect to see him: McDonald’s!

In a collaboration between McDonald’s Japan and Dragon Quest, a trio of McDonald’s characters have been turned into Slimes. There’s Slime Hamburglar, Slime Birdie, and, Slime Grimace. Despite being the most Slime-shaped of the trio in his regular form. Slime Grimace is the most unnerving, perhaps because he kind of looks like what would happen if a regular Dragon Quest Slime suddenly grew expressively bushy eyebrows.

These aren’t just quirky promotional illustrations, either. McDonald’s Japan is actually offering the quintet, including the orthodox Slime and Metal Slime, as figures, collectively called the McDonald’s x Dragon Quest Slime in Slime. Why “Slime in Slime?” Because they’re a set of Matryoshka-like nesting dolls.

Of course, that means that when they’re not all nestled inside one another, you can also use the Slimes as containers to hold small items. Actually, for some of them the items don’t even have to be all that small, since the larger figures are surprisingly big, as shown in these preview photos.

If you’re thinking this is all pretty luxurious for a Happy Meal toy, that’s because the McDonald’s Slimes aren’t Happy Meal items. Similar to the McDonald’s Evangelion figures from last year, the McDonald’s x Dragon Quest Slime in Slime is being sold as a stand-alone item for 2,990 yen (US$19.50). Since demand is sure to outstrip supply, would-be buyers need to register through the McDonald’s Japan app for a lottery by which purchase rights will be determined.

▼ Note that in order to apply you will also need to have at least 50 My McDonald Reward Points in your account, sort of like a stat requirement to equip special weapons or armor.

Applications are open now and close January 7, and the Slimes can be picked up at McDonald’s Japan branches between January 19 and 25.

Source: McDonald’s Japan

Top image: YouTube/マクドナルド公式（McDonald’s）

Insert images: YouTube/マクドナルド公式（McDonald’s）, McDonald’s Japan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!