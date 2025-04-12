Kids in tow but still need your coffee fix? Starbucks’ newest branch is the perfect location for families.

The number of my kindergarten and elementary students who have told me about their mother’s love of Starbucks, and their most recent visit, is…uncountable. Calling Starbucks “popular in Japan” might possibly be the understatement of the century. It feels like not a day goes by where I don’t see someone carrying something emblazoned with the Starbucks logo. So, it’s no surprise that young children will often be seen in and around the stores, particularly in shopping malls. Starbucks stores are undeniably stylish, but child-friendly? Not exactly. With last year’s announcement of a store designed with families in mind at Aeon Lake Town Mall in Saitama, the intense popularity that ensued was to be expected.

▼ Aeon Lake Town Mori 3F store in Koshigaya, Saitama

Seeing how well-received their new branch was, Starbucks are taking the idea and rolling with it, with the second store having just opened in Osaka on April 10, and are keen to continue opening similar stores nationwide.

Designed to be a welcoming space where families with young children can relax, Starbucks have opened their new store in a spacious lawn area called Shibaniwa on the third floor of Aeon Mall Dainichi in Moriguchi, Osaka. Aeon Mall Dainichi is located next to Dainichi Station on the Tanimachi subway line and Osaka Monorail, easily accessible from Osaka City.

The wide layout allows easy accommodation of strollers and wheelchairs, even while sitting and enjoying a cup of coffee, so no more having to apologize to other customers who are trying to get past, or having to leave them outside.

Children can’t yet be expected to be coffee connoisseurs, reeling off orders like a “Venti cafe latte, soy milk, extra foam, two shots of signature espresso, and two pumps each of caramel and vanilla syrup,” so Starbucks are also bringing over their Kids Frappuccino range to help kids under 12 enjoy the experience. All drinks in the range are 440 yen (US$3.03) in-store and 432 yen for take-out, and come in the short size only. If you were hoping to pop into a nearby Starbucks and pick one up for your child, you might be out of luck as they are only available at these family-friendly stores.

▼ Vanilla Cream (non-caffeinated), Mango and Fruit (non-caffeinated), Chocolate

Giving children a hint of what wild options are available at the store, Starbucks are also including a hands-on experience at the “condiment bar” where parents and children can customize their drinks together.

If adults haven’t quite finished their conversation and the kids are getting a little restless, the store also provides original coloring sheets that, when completed, can be cut out and inserted into a custom Starbucks tumbler (1,800 yen).

Even though this store is leaning heavily into the “fun for kids and families” angle, individuals and couples are welcome at the store too, and the regular menu is also available to order from. If instead you wanted a quieter atmosphere, there is still a regular shop on the first floor of the mall. With more locations likely on the horizon, Starbucks is brewing something special for families across Japan.

Store information

Starbucks Coffee Aeon Mall Dainichi 3-kai Shibaniwa-ten / スターバックス コーヒー イオンモール大日3階 SHIBANIWA店

Address: Osaka-fu, Moriguchi-shi, Dainichi Higashimachi 1-18 Aeon Mall Dainichi 3-kai

大阪府守口市大日東町1-18イオンモール大日3階

Open: 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

