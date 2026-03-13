Shhh…don’t let anyone know we told you about this secret cheap eat destination loved by locals.

It’s often said that a good breakfast can be hard to find outside of hotels in Tokyo, but hungry early risers who live in the city often have some hidden gems up their sleeves. One of the tricks to finding an early-morning meal is to locate a good 24-hour establishment, and while that might mean a nearby convenience store to overseas tourists, locals often prefer to stop by a casual eatery called Komachi Shokudo.

Written as “食堂” in Japanese, shokudo combines the kanji for “food” (食) and “hall” (堂), but rather than having connotations of a posh food hall in Western terms, the vibe is more like a casual diner or cafeteria, where staple Japanese meals are served in a no-fuss setting. It’s like eating at a home away from home, where you can enjoy classic comfort food that tastes like it was made by a Japanese mother, and that’s exactly what Komachi Shokudo prides itself on, describing its meals as “ofukuro no aji” or “Taste of mother’s cooking“.

With dishes stored in refrigerated displays, you’re free to choose whatever’s available, similar to how you might pluck food out of the fridge at home. Simply grab a tray when you enter the store and pop whatever dishes you like onto it, essentially creating your own set meal.

If you keep to Japan’s traditional “rice, soup and a side” mindset, you can easily create a well-balanced meal, and for heartier appetites you can add even more sides to your tray.

▼ This is a good guideline for a fantastic breakfast at a Komachi Shokudo.

With a standard menu of over 60 items, plus additional seasonal menu items throughout the year, Komachi says there are a million possible combinations for a set meal at their shokudos, so you could eat at your local branch every day and never get bored.

▼ While you’ll need to heat up the refrigerated meals yourself with the onsite microwaves, staff serve up hot rice and soup when you pay at the register.

Sometimes, you’ll even find cheap all-you-can-eat breakfast deals, like this recent one-hour offer for 990 yen (US$6.28) at the Okachimachi branch, which proved to be so popular it ended before its scheduled end-date of 30 April this year.

They do have other all-you-can-eat-and drink deals, though, like this 90-minute offer for 3,840 yen, which is available for parties of two or more.

▼ Children under five eat for free and children under 12 are half-price (non-alcoholic beverages for the younguns, of course).

Even without an all-you-can-eat deal, you’ll get great value for money as the dishes are all very reasonably priced.

With only six stores in Japan, all in Tokyo, Komachi Shokudo is a secret gem of an eatery that you’ll want to keep an eye out for. There are other types of shokudos all around Japan, though, so next time you’re looking for a breakfast option during your Tokyo stay and can’t face another egg sando in the morning, look for a shokudo, which will introduce you to classic Japanese meals with a home-cooked flair.

Restaurant information

Okachimachi Komachi Shokudo / 御徒町小町食堂

Address: Tokyo-to, Taito-ku, Taito 3-15-1

東京都台東区台東3-15-1

Open 24 hours (breakfast buffet is from 6:00-10:00 a.m. until 30 April. May close earlier)

Irregular holidays

Website

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