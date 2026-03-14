A new type of teahouse cafe opens in Kyoto’s popular historic tourist area.

When you hear the words “Starbucks” and “Kyoto” together, you might find yourself envisioning the famous branch set in an old teahouse along the Ninenzaka slope in the city’s historic Higashiyama Ward. Now, though, there’s a new branch opening just a 10-minute walk away, and it’s set to rival the old teahouse in terms of setting and beauty.

Called Kyoto Maruyama Park Kiku no Tani, this new branch is located in Maruyama Park, Kyoto’s oldest public park, opened in 1886 and designated a national Place of Scenic Beauty.

▼ Maruyama Park is right next to Kyoto’s famous Yasaka Shrine.

Places of Scenic Beauty such as this park are given the classification by the government’s Agency for Cultural Affairs as a testament to their high artistic and aesthetic value. This is the first-ever Starbucks store in a park with this special designation, and the design aims to reflect the beauty of the area, both internally and externally.

▼ The design concept centres around the theme of a “Coffee Teahouse” that evokes the look and feel of Edo-era rest stops for travellers.

The poetic name of the new store – Kiku no Tani means “Chrysanthemum Valley” – reflects the valley-like feel of the park, which is home to approximately 680 cherry blossom trees, as well as a stream and a famous fujidana (wisteria trellis).

The store sits directly in front of the wisteria trellis, and is spread over two floors, one on ground level and one below ground, with seating for 80 customers.

▼ Some areas offer semi-private, framed window nooks that showcase the scenery of the surrounding park.

Whether you’re enjoying the scenery of the park, which includes flowers in spring and vibrant leaves in autumn, or looking for a place to take a break while sightseeing in Kyoto, the Chrysanthemum Valley Starbucks is a great place to relax and unwind. The new branch will open to the public on 30 March, two days after Starbucks’ new art gallery store opens in Tokyo.

Store information

Starbucks Coffee Kyoto Maruyama Park Kiku no Tani Store / スターバックス コーヒー 京都円山公園 菊の渓店

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Higashiyama-ku, Yasaka Torii-mae Higashiiru, Maruyamacho, 620-1

京都府京都市東山区八坂鳥居前東入円山町620-1

Open: 7:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Irregular holidays

Source, images: Press release

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