Limited-edition beverage reveals the heartwarming story of a nearly extinct fruit.

As we enter the season of bountiful autumn harvests, Starbucks is honing in on one particular fruit and serving it up in a limited-edition Frappuccino. Called the Younashi Nama Caramel Frappuccino, this new drink sings the praises of Younashi, or “Western Pear“, so-called to distinguish it from the rounder nashi, or Japanese-style pear, which is far more common in Japan.

While the younashi may be eclipsed in popularity by the nashi here, the La France pear variety used in the new Frappuccino actually has a heartwarming connection with Japan. After being introduced here around the turn of the 20th century, the La France pear flourished in Yamagata Prefecture but it began to encounter grave cultivation difficulties in France, its original country of origin. The Japanese production thus helped to save the variety from the brink of extinction and Yamagata Prefecture now accounts for the majority of the world’s production of La France pears.

▼ Yamagata Prefecture

The Younashi Nama Caramel Frappuccino shines a spotlight on Yamagata’s La France pears by using them in the sauce, which is blended into the milk base and drizzled on the whipped cream topping. Joining the special variety of younashi for this outing is “nama caramel” (“fresh caramel“), which has a creamy, melt-in-the-mouth texture that adds a contrast in sweetness to the drink while amping up the buttery texture of the soft pear.

▼ The Frappuccino will be sold in a Tall size only, priced from 687 yen (US$4.67) for takeout.

Starbucks says its focus when creating the new drink was to create “a true dessert-like quality”, with the flavours of caramel and pear seducing the taste buds from the very first sip. As you work your way through the drink, gently mixing the layers together, the taste transforms, moving from a subtle brightness to a more mellow creaminess, evoking the taste and texture of a cake topped with fruit and cream. It’s said to be both refreshing and elegant, and popular Japanese sweets writer Chico has thrown her support behind it, saying:

“The moment I took a sip, I was struck by a freshness of pear beyond my expectations. I was surprised by how much true fruit flavour and aroma came through– the pear is delicate and subtle, but its aromatic qualities stand out, and they’re showcased perfectly here. The pear’s aromatic scent takes centre stage, with the fresh caramel providing depth in a supporting role. There’s also a delicate hint of chamomile in the aftertaste that lingers deliciously on the palate.”

▼ Chico, who samples around 400 sweets each month, also remarked on how well the drink recreates the thick, juicy texture of a Western pear.

In tasting the drink for Starbucks ahead of its official release, Chico likened the Frappuccino not to a classic cake, but to a “plated dessert” artfully served in a restaurant. That’s high praise from a sweets critic, and we’ll definitely be seeing if it lives up to the hype when it’s released on 10 September.

Source, images: Press release

