Perfect for the shinobi who wants to stay out of the sun and snack on sweets.

Japanese clothing brand Sara’s catalog includes a zip-up hoodie that’s officially named the “Perfect Parka.” The company also uses a second name they use for the garment, perhaps because perfection is a subjective concept, or maybe because they realize that when people see it, they’re naturally going to call it the “Ninja Parka.”

The true purpose of the Ninja Parka, though, isn’t chic shinobi style. It’s to provide protection from UV rays. See, in addition to being the land of the rising sun, Japan is also a land of harsh sunlight during the warmer months of the year. Staying in the shade isn’t always so easy to do, though. Without daylight savings the sun comes up very early in Japan, and a reliance on public transportation means that, at the very least, you’re going to be spending a chunk of time walking to/from the train station or bus stop when venturing out. Between the Ninja Parka’s UV-resistant material, long sleeves, hood, and mesh mask, though, you can keep the sun off of yourself, while still seeing where you’re going.

But wait, what if at the same time that your skin is seeking protection, your stomach is clamoring for snacks? No problem, because the mask is also equipped with a zipper.

Simply slide it down when it’s time to take a bite or sip of whatever refreshments you’re indulging in, then zip it back up when you’re done.

▼ Even ninja love Starbucks Japan, it seems.

There’s also a mesh section at the nape of the neck, to help with air circulation when you’ve got the hood up.

In addition to the full Perfect/Ninja Parka, Sara has also added a “Breezy See-through Parka” to the lineup, which shares the same basic construction but with a mesh abdomen section. Pairing it with a crop-top, as the model in the photos below is doing, looks like it’s still put you at risk of burns in the belly button area, but wearing it over a regular-length top would essentially give you the same protection as the full Ninja Parka while keeping your midsection cooler.

And if all you really want is the hood, Sara offers it by itself too.

▼ Again, the ensemble shown in the photo seems like it’s putting some parts of the body at considerable risk of sunburning while providing maximum protection to others, but I suppose individual needs vary by wearer.

Sara offers all three of the items through Rakuten, with the Ninja Parka here for 16,280 yen (US$105), the breezy version here for 15,180 yen, and the hood here for 5.390 yen.

Source, images: PR Times

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