It was a year of great flavours, but which ones were the best?

As we look back on the year that was, one thing that stood out for our reporter K. Masami was…all the Starbucks Frappuccinos. As our resident Starbucks expert, Masami has tried every new Frappuccino release from the coffeehouse chain, so as she reflected upon 2022, she couldn’t help but recall some of the top flavours that graced her lips over the past 12 months.

Out of the many, many limited-edition Starbucks beverages she consumed from January through to December, some instantly came to mind as her favourites. So which ones were they? Let’s take a look at her top five picks below, in no particular order, and the reasons that made them so unforgettable.

1. Melon of Melon Frappuccino

When Masami tried this drink back in June, she described it as “one of the most memorable drinks in recent history”. It’s a statement she still stands by to this day, as the melon-flavoured drink, along with its melon-flavoured whipped cream topping, is a rare flavour you don’t often get at Starbucks. It was the perfect refreshment for summer, and Masami has her fingers croseed that she might get to try it again one day.

2. Fruit Gyu New Frappuccino

Another unique release was this retro drink, which takes its flavour inspiration from mixed juice, a fruit-flavoured milk that’s famous in Osaka. Not only did it look and taste like mixed juice, it also incorporated a punny name, twisting the Japanese word for milk, “gyunyu” to describe the “new” take on the retro drink. The hot version of this beverage, the Fuwa Fuwa Mousse Coffee Gyu New, was equally delicious, and Masami would definitely drink both of these again in a heartbeat if she could.

3. Bananana Banana Frappuccino

Starbucks has made several banana-flavoured Frappuccinos in the past, but according to Masami, these were the best by far. The fresh banana pulp made them a standout hit, and the story behind them, being inspired by chocolate-coated bananas sold at summer festival stalls, has Masami remembering them fondly to this day.

4. Purple Halloween Frappuccino

As a fan of sweet potato, Masami fell head over heels for this beverage, which was packed with sweetness from the root vegetable that’s synonymous with autumn in Japan. While it tasted delicious, the visual impact of the bright purple drink made it one of the most memorable Halloween Frappuccinos of all time.

5. Sakura Cassis Strawberry Shiratama Frappuccino

When it comes to springtime beverages, sakura is often paired with white chocolate or strawberry for the hanami flower-viewing season in Japan. Blending sakura with cassis was a totally left-field idea for Masami, and it turned out to be a fantastic combination, conjuring up images of cherry blossoms at night with its sharp flavour and deep pink hues.

Of course, there are many limited-edition Starbucks Frappuccinos Masami would gladly sip again, but as far as this year’s releases go, the five above make her heart skip a beat just remembering them. What wonderful new releases does Starbucks have lined up for us in 2023? Masami cant wait to find out!

Photos ©SoraNews24

