Chocolatey new beverage wants to seduce you, along with its hot partner.

With Valentine’s Day now less than a month away, Starbucks is sprinkling a little love on the menu with the release of a new limited-edition Frappuccino.

Called the Classic Chocolat Symphony Frappuccino, this new beverage went on sale on 14 January, and our Starbucks-loving reporter K. Masami was one of the first in line to try it. As a lover of both chocolate and coffee, Masami chose to perk things up by customising the drink with a shot of espresso and requesting it be served in a glass, each of which cost an additional 55 yen (US$0.35), which brought her total to 860 yen for dine-in.

▼ When she received her Frappuccino, Masami fell head-over-heels for its gorgeous look, with chocolate whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and a sprinkle of gold powder glistening on top.

Dipping her spoon into the mix, Masami discovered it really was as chocolatey as it looked, with the main body filled with chocolate cookie pieces that provided a delicious crunch to contrast with the smoothness of the milk. The chocolate was deep, rich, smooth and intensely satisfying, and if you add a shot of espresso to it like Masami did, you’ll get to enjoy an extra level of bitterness that imparts an extra dash of sophistication to every sip.

▼ On its own, it’s quite sweet so the coffee gives it an air of maturity.

The whipped cream on top works well as a lighter counterpart to the richness, and the chocolate sauce at the bottom is delectably moreish so you may find yourself eagerly mixing it into the entire drink.

▼ The overall taste is so good Masami reckons people will be lining up for it throughout its sojourn on the menu.

Though Masami loves her Frappuccinos, she also loves a warming drink on a winter’s day, so she couldn’t resist ordering the Classic Chocolat Latte, which also went on sale for a limited time from the same day.

With a similar topping to the Frappuccino, Masami thought there might not be any surprises here, especially as she’d added a shot of coffee to the Frappuccino and this one came with coffee already in the mix. However, she said it had a much stronger chocolate flavour, making it an irresistible drink for chocolate lovers.

▼ If you want to take things to the next level, you can add a squirt of chocolate sauce to either drink for free.

These are decadent drinks that are worth the monetary and calorific splurge, but you may want to keep in mind that the chain has released another Frappuccino for Valentine’s Day — the Blonde Chocolat Symphony. Like the two drinks above, it’s also available until 14 February, but it’s said to have a stronger caramel feel. Masami looks forward to trying it…once she’s recovered from the sinful chocolate seduction she experienced during this first encounter!

Photos © SoraNews24

