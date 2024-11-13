Add to your sweet Pokédex by catching an edible Ground-type Pokémon.

Every year as we head into winter, Mister Donut fans gear up for one of the hottest collaborations of the season, as the limited-edition Pokémon collection appears in the lead-up to the holidays.

As has become customary with the range, a different Pokémon takes centre stage alongside crowd favourite Pikachu, and this year, that honour has been given to Ground-type Diglett.

Released on 6 November, the new doughnuts come with some exclusive merch for those who purchase them as part of a set.

Our reporter Maro was keen to snap up one of the blankets so she purchased the “Goods Set” for 1,990 yen (US$12.94), which gave her three doughnuts and a cute original bag to commemorate the collaboration.

The range is proving to be incredibly popular, with the Diglett doughnut already sold out when Maro visited in the evening. Thankfully, she’d reserved her set in advance so she didn’t miss out on the sweet little fella, and she couldn’t resist buying Pikachu separately, so she was able to come home with all three Pokémon-themed doughnuts, as well as one Pon de Wreath which came with the set.

The Pikachu donut, consistently popular since its 2018 debut, is made for those with a sweet tooth, with a generous amount of whipped cream inside and a caramel custard-flavoured chocolate coating on the outside.

▼ The Poké Ball doughnut has a choux pastry base and is coated with white chocolate and a sprinkling of strawberry sugar.

Diglett steals the spotlight as the newcomer, though, popping up from the hole inside Mister Donut’s Pon de Ring, the chain’s signature doughnut made up of eight dough balls connected in a ring.

Reaching down and lifting Diglett out of the hole revealed the rest of its little body, and the shape of its rounded bottom meant it could be popped into other doughnuts as well.

Resisting the urge to pop it into the Pon de Wreath, Maro chose to grant Diglett some respect by attacking it on its home turf instead.

▼ Sorry, Diglett!

Though it seemed a shame to split the little guy in two, the insides looked delectable. Diglett’s body was made out of chocolate-coated choux pastry, providing a delightful contrast in texture against the chewy Pon de Ring around it.

▼ The bountiful smooth cream centre added another sweet accent, creating an exciting mouthfeel and taste.

The doughnuts were delightful, and the blanket was another bonus, not just for the cute Ground-type Pokémon joining Diglett in the design, but the fact that it packs away into a Super Ball, or “Great Ball”, as it’s sometimes known.

▼ It’s a fantastic set that looks good…and tastes good too.

Once you’ve eaten up the doughnuts, you might find yourself pining for the faces of the Pokémon you’ve just consumed but you needn’t feel sad because they’re all still there on the packaging.

If you want even more Pokémon you’ll soon be able to add to your sweet Pokédex with the Churo de Dugtrio , which will be available at the chain from November 27, with orders commencing on November 15.

Mister Donut really knows how to spoil its Pokémon-loving customers, but you’ll want to get in quick to catch Diglett, as it’ll only be on the menu for an unspecified but limited time.

Photos©SoraNews14

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]