Like a sweet fusion between doughnuts and dorayaki pancakes, this is an Uji matcha experience you need to try while in Japan.

Matcha lovers will want to mark their calendars for 25 March this year, as that’s the day when Japan’s top doughnut chain, Mister Donut, releases its new “Uji Matcha Donut Series“.

This delightfully green range consists of five matcha doughnuts, two of which are said to be new varieties with an extra fluffy and chewy texture inspired by dorayaki, a traditional pancake-like sweet.

▼ Dorayaki commonly contain a traditional red bean paste filling.

Image: Pakutaso

Dorayaki have the same chewy texture as pancakes, so the mouthfeel of the two new “Dora Matcha” doughnuts promises to be a very unique experience. The flavour is said to be premium quality too, as all the doughnuts contain Uji matcha from Gion Tsujiri, a famous 152-year old company based in Uji, Kyoto, Japan’s premier matcha-producing region.

Mister Donut’s classic “Pon de Ring” doughnut will also be getting an Uji matcha makeover for the new release, so let’s take a closer look at all the new doughnuts in the collection.

▼ Matcha Dora Matcha Coarse Red Bean Paste and Whipped Cream (334 yen [US$2.09] takeout; 341 yen eat-in)

Like all the doughnuts in the range, the dough here has been kneaded with Gion Tsujiri’s widely acclaimed Uji matcha. Sandwiched inside is a delicious mound of Hokkaido red bean paste – red beans from Hokkaido are highly rated – with a generous amount of Uji matcha whipped cream and brown sugar syrup on top for mouthfuls of traditional flavour.

▼ Matcha Dora Matcha Chestnut Paste Matcha Whipped Cream (345 yen takeout; 352 yen eat-in)

The collection’s second fluffy, chewy, dorayaki-esque doughnut is coated in Uji matcha chocolate and filled with chestnut paste, Uji matcha whipped cream, and a topping of candied almonds for a distinct crunchy contrast in texture.

▼ Pon de Double Uji Matcha (237 yen takeout; 242 yen eat-in)

Easing us into the Pon de Ring range is this tantalising Uji matcha chocolate-coated variety. The dough and the chocolate deliver a double dose of matcha in one doughnut, making it an irresistible treat for matcha lovers.

▼ Pon de Zaku Uji Matcha Milk Flavor (259 yen takeout; 264 yen eat-in)

This Pon de Ring is coated in white chocolate and topped with crunchy Uji matcha pieces so you can enjoy milky matcha flavours with a green tea crunch.

▼ Pon de Uji Matcha Azuki Matcha Warabi Mochi (270 yen takeout; 275 yen eat-in)

Finally, we have a filled Pon de Ring, with a centre containing Hokkaido red bean paste and gooey Uji matcha warabi mochi (a jelly-like, bracken starch confection). A dusting of powdered sugar and a dip in Uji matcha chocolate completes this treat, while bringing the delicious flavours of Japanese ingredients together.

With so many different flavours and textures in the range, we won’t be able to choose between them, so you can bet we’ll be going home with them all. They’ll only be available for a limited time though, from 25 March – Late May, and only while stocks last, so be sure to get in quick to try your favourites before they disappear from the menu like the matcha treats that have gone before them.

Source, images: PR Times unless otherwise stated

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