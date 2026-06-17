“Super Happy Too Much! Challenge” campaign has all the right ingredients for happiness.

The month of June is a happy one at Lawson, or to be precise, a “Chou Happy Sugi”one, as that’s the name of the so-called “challenge” campaign currently being held at the chain for four weeks, which sees some of its most popular products getting the upsize treatment, at no extra cost to customers.

With a name that translates as “Super Happy Too Much! Challenge” or “Super Happy Overload! Challenge”, size is at the centre of the campaign, and with new lineups being released weekly, the week of 16 June saw a total of 13 new larger-than-usual products taking centre stage.

After perusing the new products in person, there were a few products that stood out, starting with the desserts, which are always a crowd pleaser.

▼ “Too Much! Large Chocolate Cream Puff” (194 yen [US$1.35])

▼ “Too Much! Rich and Fluffy Cheesecake” (329 yen)

▼ However, in true form as crowd pleasers, both these desserts had sold out when we visited.

We didn’t mind too much, though, because there are two other star players in the bento section: “Too Much! Sauce & Salt Yakisoba” (559 yen) and the “Too Much! Katsu × Frankfurter Curry” (697 yen). We managed to pick both of them up and take them back to the office for a taste test.

▼ Starting with the yakisoba, it displayed sauce yakisoba on one side and salt yakisoba on the other.

The beauty of this dish is that its size comes from combining two ordinarily separate types of yakisoba together. Being able to enjoy two meals in one dish is enough to make anyone super happy, and popping it on the scales revealed it weighed in at 645 grams (22.8 ounces), so we were getting good value for money.

Removing the lid allowed us to take in the true beauty of the two-variety yakisoba, and being able to enjoy a bite of each at varying moments throughout the meal made us want to cry out “Chou Super Happy!” Sure, it was a total carb overload, but for a special treat, it had all the right ingredients to make us super happy.

Even more satisfying than the yakisoba, however, was the “Too Much! Katsu × Frankfurter Curry”. Rather than doubling the serving of katsu (cutlet) curry, which we’ve seen in past mega-size promotions like this one, Lawson has decided to up the happiness factor by upsizing the meal with a frankfurter sausage instead.

While this might disappoint diehard fans of katsu curry, we actually loved the sausage element. It was impressive in both size and flavour, adding an extra air of decadence to the meal, and we particularly liked the way it gave us two different meaty ways to carry the curry to our taste buds.

As part of Lawson’s “Machikado Kitchen” range of instore cooked meals, the curry is relatively easy to get your hands on so you don’t have to worry too much about it selling out. If it isn’t on display, you can ask a staff member to prepare one for you, and if there’s stock available it shouldn’t be a problem, so it’s worth keeping that in mind when you visit.

Like all the other products in the Week 3 drop, it will only be available for a limited time though, so you’ll want to get in quick to join the super happy campaign. And if you have your heart set on trying one of the desserts, here’s an insider tip: the chain often restocks its products after midday, so that’s often the best time to visit.

Photos ©SoraNews24

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