Six characters from three famous films are ready to become your bag buddies.

When talking about friends and friendship in Japan, you’re likely to hear the word “nakayoshi” pop up in conversation. Made up of the words “naka” (“within”) and “yoshi” (from “good”), it’s a term that expresses the idea of getting along well with someone and being on friendly, close terms.

It’s a sweet word with a lovely sentiment, and it’s something that Studio Ghibli has incorporated into its latest official merchandise release, the

Nakayoshi Kinchaku, or “Friendly Drawstring Pouch“. Consisting of six different character designs, from three different movies, the new pouches are so soft and helpful that you’ll easily get along with them.

▼ The first character in the series is Totoro, or “Large Totoro” to be precise (3,300 yen [US$20.59]).

Made from a soft, fluffy material, the bags are gentle to the touch and perfect for storing small items like snacks or cosmetics.

The bags look as cute from behind as they do from the front, with Totoro’s tail adding extra fun to the design.

▼ Next up, we have the Medium Totoro (3,080 yen).

This design also comes with a rear tail, and the exact same measurements: 17 × 14× 15 centimetres (6.7 × 5.5 × 5.9 inches).

▼ The third character in the lineup is the Small Totoro (2,750 yen).

At 16 × 11 × 15 centimetres, this Totoro is slightly smaller, but no less cute, as the drawstring bag has a sweet, rounded shape. Plus, when you lift it up…

▼ … you can see its little feet!

▼ The final friendly character from My Neighbour Totoro to make an appearance in the range is the Catbus (3,080 yen).

At 16 × 15 × 11 centimetres, the Catbus is slightly wider than the other bags, and it’s also more expressive too, with its giant grin making it look especially cute while in use.

▼ Kiki’s Delivery Service also makes an appearance, with Jiji representing (2,750 yen).

Jiji has the same dimensions as the Catbus pouch, but is significantly darker and more mysterious. It has such an air of magic about it that you never know what you might pull out.

▼ Finally, we have Boh Mouse from Spirited Away (3,630 yen).

At 20×12×13 centimetres, Boh Mouse is the tallest of the lot. With ears, tail, hands and feet, this bag looks more like a plush toy than a pouch, giving Boh a sweet, pet-like appearance.

▼ A pet with a handy carry-all feature.

Though none of the characters, aside from the Catbus, are actually smiling, they really do want to be as friendly with you as they are with their onscreen friends. If a key marker of friendship is reliability, in good times as well as bad, then these drawstring bags perfectly capture that sentiment, and they’re ready to receive cuddles whenever you are too.

Whether you use them as standalone bags, or keep them tucked into a larger bag to help organise your things, these friendly characters will put a smile on your face every time you lay eyes on them. They can be purchased at the Donguri Kyowakoku store and online (links below) while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!