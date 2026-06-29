Traditional craft brings hand-drawn anime characters to life with unique warmth.

Studio Ghibli is known for championing old-school traditions through its animated storylines and love of hand-drawn animation, and its appreciation for craftsmanship also extends to its official merchandise collections.

A good example is the studio’s latest release, which shines a light on Gobelin tapestry weaving, a centuries-old European textile technique renowned for its rich texture and intricate woven designs. It’s a craft that fits in well with Ghibli’s hand-drawn anime aesthetic, and for this release, Jiji from Kii’s Delivery Service and Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro are being brought to life in beautifully woven form, on a pouch and mini bag made with the magic of Gobelin tapestry.

▼ The Kiki’s Delivery Service “Under the Eaves” Jiji Pouch (2,530 yen [US$17.40]) features subdued colors and an elegant, sophisticated design.

This pouch is cleverly crafted to create a charming shopfront scene, with Jiji sitting beneath the eaves, surrounded by a rose-filled floral display. Though titular character Kiki isn’t officially present, the “Kiki” logo in the centre recalls the bread wreath in the shopfront of the film’s bakery, making her presence felt in the design.

Measuring 17 × 21.5 × 6 centimetres (6.7 × 8.5 × 2.4 inches), the pouch is a convenient size for storing small items such as cosmetics, earphones, and keys.

It can be used on its own as an everyday pouch or inside a larger bag to help keep your things neat and organised.

If you’re looking for a larger bag to pair it with, then the My Neighbour Totoro ‘Clover Season’ Mini Bag (3,850 yen) acts as a very sweet partner.

This design features Totoro surrounded by an elegant woven clover pattern, with a trio of Soot Sprites for company.

Measuring 26 × 32 × 15 centimetres, this bag is ideal for quick outings. The navy tapestry design gives the bag a sophisticated look and luxurious feel, making it a beautiful, well-made piece.

These bags are like woven artworks that will bring a smile to anyone who lays eyes upon them, and they can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores around Japan and online (links below). If you prefer your bags soft and cuddly, then the retail chain also has you covered, with a line of “friendly” bags featuring the likes of all three Totoros, plus an appearance from Jiji, the Catbus, and Boh Mouse from Spirited Away.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

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