Centuries-old sweets shop lends ingredient to flavor debuting in Tokyo head of nationwide rollout.

Mitsukoshi is the first name in department stores in Japan…literally. When it opened in 1904, Mitsukoshi’s branch in Tokyo’s Nihonbashi neighborhood became the very first modern department store in Japan, but the company’s roots go back centuries, to the kimono shop Echigoya which opened in 1683 and was one of the earliest large, permanent stores where shoppers could make on-the-spot clothing purchases in the country.

So with Baskin-Robbins opening a pop-up branch inside the Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi, the ice cream chain felt it appropriate to create a new flavor with an especially strong Japanese flair, which brings us to its Kuromitsu Nihonbashi Mitarashi ice cream.

As the name implies, the new flavor makes use of kuromitsu, a molasses-like thick brown sugar syrup that’s a mouthwatering seasoning in many traditional Japanese desserts. Not just any kuromitsu will do for this special treat, though, and so Baskin-Robbins is sourcing its kuromitsu from Eitaro, a confectioner that’s been operating its shop in Nihonbashi for over 200 years. Also lending a hand is Ninben, another Nihonbashi foodstuffs store which was started in 1699 and is supplying the flavor of mitarashi, the old-school dumpling glaze in Japan that’s both sweet and savory. These ingredients are mixed into an ice cream base with the flavor of roasted mochi for a sophisticated yet classically comforting combination of taste sensations.

The Kuromitsu Nihonbashi Mitarashi made its debut at Baskin-Robbins Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi popup on April 30, which is actually a dual-location arrangement, allowing ice cream fans to try the new flavor both in the main building’s basement-level food area and in the central hall on the first floor.

▼ The Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi is registered as an important cultural property, in recognition of its historical and architectural significance.

The Kuromitsu Nihonbashi Mitarashi flavor will be going on sale at all Baskin-Robbins Japan branches on May 9, but there are plenty of other reasons to make the trip to the Mitsukoshi popup. For one, there’s also a second special flavor, the Teal Brilliant Mixed Berry, produced in cooperation with Nihonbashi-based Japanese chocolatier Teal.

▼ The Teal Brilliant Mixed Berry adds graham cracker bits to a mix of almond milk ice cream and tart strawberry/cranberry sherbet.

And since Mitsukoshi’s food floor houses branches of a number of esteemed specialty sweets shops, several of them are getting in on the fun by contributing their flagship desserts to exclusive Basking-Robbins Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi sundaes, such as mochi and anko (sweet red bean paste) from Eitaro and arare candies and sembei rice crackers from Kakiyama

The Mitsukoshi popup is also offering a line of exclusive Baskin-Robbins merch, including a folding fan made by Ibasen, a Nihonbashi fan maker that’s been in business since 1590…

…and even a one-of-a-kind Baskin-Robbins koban, a type of gold coin used during Japan’s shogunate era, an eye-catching piece of art priced at an eye-watering 310,000 yen (US$2,140).

Baskin-Robbins Mitsukoshi popup runs until May 6.

Location information

Mitsukoshi (Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi branch) / 日本橋三越本店

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Nihonbashi Muromachi 1-4-1

東京都中央区日本橋室町1-4-1

Open 10 a.m.-7p.m.

Website

Source: PR Times, Mitsukoshi

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Mitsukoshi

