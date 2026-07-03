Beloved movie moment, brought to life in a beautifully crafted musical diorama.

Throughout its four-decades-long history of making animated movies, Studio Ghibli has created some incredibly magical and touching moments that stay with us long after watching the film. One of those moments is the first meeting between young character Mei and giant forest dweller Totoro in the 1988 film My Neighbour Totroro, where Mei tumbles from an opening in a tree trunk and discovers the sleeping creature.

After climbing onto the character’s rotund belly and giving him a few snout rubs, Mei learns that the grey-and-white giant is called Totoro, and the two then proceed to fall asleep together, creating a cosy, heartwarming scene.

▼ That scene is one you can now take home with you, thanks to the Totoro and Mei Music Box.

Recently restocked by Ghibli specialty retailer Donguri Kyowakoku, this music box acts like a musical diorama, drawing us into the scene with the two characters.

▼ Just looking at their peaceful expressions is enough to make anyone feel a sense of calmness.

The only thing that could make this scene more magical is a gentle melody, and the diorama provides just that, with a built-in mechanism that plays “Kaze no Torimichi” (“The Path of the Wind”). This soothing instrumental piece by Joe Hisaishi, the lauded composer who’s been working with Studio Ghibli for decades, enhances the beauty of the diorama, adding to all the special details.

Other sweet details include an appearance by a few Soot Sprites, and the smaller Totoros, who join the scene as they do in the film.

▼ The diorama has been carefully designed so it can be enjoyed from all angles.

Whether it’s playing a gentle melody or quietly sitting on your desk in quiet repose, this diorama is a beautiful piece that will add a sense of calm to your decor. Priced at 14,300 yen (US$87.91), the music box can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores nationwide and at the official online store, where you’ll also find a newly released Totoro music box, designed especially for summer days.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

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