Totoro brings a splash of anime magic to teatime.

When Studio Ghibli fans want to unwind and relax, they might put on a Ghibli movie, but now there’s a way to make that activity even more relaxing, with a cup of Totoro tea.

There are two original blends to choose from, each packaged in a gorgeous can featuring Totoro in a forest setting.

▼ The green canister has Totoro on the front…

▼ …and a small and medium Totoro on the back.

▼ Inside is a pack of corn tea, in honour of the corn that features in the film.

There are eight two-gram (0.07-ounce) teabags inside the pack, with real pieces of corn imparting a sweet yet mild flavour. Corn tea is believed to have a number of health benefits as its fibre, iron and potassium content is said to regulate blood sugar levels while supporting the kidneys and aiding digestion.

The second product in the series is Mikan Tea, which sees Totoro and friends frolicking amongst the clovers.

This can also contains eight two-gram teabags, but this time it’s a fruity blend with mikan, or Japanese mandarin, as the star ingredient.

This is a particularly timely release, as mikan are commonly enjoyed around Japan in winter, with many people eating the fruit while seated at kotatsu heated tables.

▼ This mikan tea will warm you up while providing a good dose of vitamin C to keep you strong through the winter.

Teas this good deserve to be used with the best implements, and for that the studio is providing us with a Totoro tea spoon.

There’s no cuter way to make a cuppa, especially if you have an insulated Totoro mug to go with it.

Not everyone likes to make tea with a teabag, so the Totoro tea spoon allows loose-leaf lovers to open the tea bags and pour the contents out into the canisters.

▼ With a spoon as cute as this, we’ll only ever want to drink loose-leaf teas.

The teas and tea spoon are back in stock after a sell-out run, just in time for winter. Priced at 2,484 yen (US$16.43) and 990 yen respectively, they can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, where you can also pick up an hourglass timer to help keep track of your brewing time and a cosy coaster to enhance your tea-drinking experience.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

