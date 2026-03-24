Choux cream pastry is one of the flavours ready to boost your mood this season.

Spring in Japan is a time for flowers, outdoor strolls…and strawberries, according to Starbucks, who’s giving us not one, not two but three drinks filled with the fruit for a limited time this season.

Kicking off the triple taste extravaganza is the Strawberry Choux Creme Frappuccino, a new take on the Cream Puff Frappuccino, which was released earlier this month.

▼ Sold in a Tall size only, at 717 yen (US$4.50) for takeout or 730 yen for dine-in.

This drink combines the crispy, aromatic crunch of cream puff pastry pieces with the sweet and sour taste of strawberries for a refreshing, spring-like twist on the original Cream Puff Frappuccino. Layers of strawberry sauce, milk and custard-flavoured whipped cream work together to recreate the flavour of a choux creme, with vibrant hues of custard yellow and strawberry red giving it a gorgeous appearance that brightens your mood the moment you lay eyes on it.

▼ Next up, we have the Starbucks Strawberry Frappuccino (Tall size only, 678 yen for takeout; 690 yen for dine-in)

Available in a Tall size only, priced at 678 yen for takeout or 690 yen for dine-in, this beverage appears intermittently at the chain, and is always super popular with customers whenever it graces the menu. According to Starbucks, this drink offers a “delightful combination of strawberry fruitiness and milk”, for a smooth sweetness that makes it a popular choice from spring through to summer.

▼ Rounding out the collection is the Strawberry & Passion Sorbet Tea (Tall size only, 628 yen takeout; 640 yen dine-in).

Those with a passion for sweet and sour flavours will fall in love with this icy beverage, made with the chain’s Teavana brand passionfruit tea blend. The zingy taste of the tea is given an added vibrancy with the addition of icy sorbet, boosting your mood when you need it on a spring afternoon. Starbucks says the refreshing coolness unique to this sorbet tea will make your time in the spring sunshine even more enjoyable.

All three drinks will be on the menu for a limited time from 25 March, with Rewards members able to get an early taste of the drink from 24 March.

With the country currently awash with pink treats to coincide with the blooming of the cherry blossoms, these drinks are certainly on brand with their colours. As for the flavour of strawberry…well, with other chains like McDonald’s releasing strawberry treats when the sakura bloom, it seems that the fruit might just be becoming the new flavour of the season.

We can’t help but hope that one day Starbucks might release their strawberry offerings before they release their annual sakura Frappuccino. Because every year, the chain releases its sakura offerings before the cherry blossoms appear, and one day we’d love to actually sip on a sakura Frappuccino while the sakura are in bloom.

Source, images: Press release

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