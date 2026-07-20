The curse of the specialty burger store threatens to strike again in Tokyo.

On 1 July, Japanese fast food chain Mos Burger opened a brand new store called Mosh Burger ＆ Bar, in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district. Keen to find out if it was as fancy as the neighbourhood around it, we sent our roving reporter Mr Sato along to pay it a visit.

According to Mr Sato, the name “Mosh” is a familiar one, as he first heard it four years ago, in November 2022, when Mos Burger opened a store called Mosh Grab’n Go in another fancy Tokyo district, Minami-Azabu.

It was a specialty shop dedicated entirely to cheeseburgers, with only three types of cheeseburger on the menu. When it first opened, there were long queues and massive waiting times to get in, but when he checked if it was still operating today, he discovered that it had closed in October 2024, just two short years after opening.

In recalling those years, Mr Sato was also reminded of a spinoff store by rival Japanese fast food chain Freshness Burger, which opened a cheesburger specialty shop called Cheeseness Burger To GO, but it too closed soon afterwards, just one year later.

Given that the two shops closed relatively quickly, and both were cheeseburger specialty stores, Mr Sato felt a pang of foreboding when he heard that Mosh Burger ＆ Bar would also be centred around cheeseburgers.

With his fingers crossed for better tidings at this store, he headed over to Ginza Nine, the commercial facility where it was located. What was once a Mos Cafe here has since been renovated with a grander, more luxurious look, becoming the posh Mosh Burger ＆ Bar.

Taking a peek at the menu, he found that during the daytime, the restaurant operates with hamburgers as its main focus. Of the eight hamburger options, though, seven include cheese, which appears to inherit the focus of mosh Grab’n Go.

At night, the focus switches from burgers to a bar menu, where customers can enjoy drinks and snacks. Given the location, with a number of bars in nearby Corridor Street, offering alcohol actually seems like a smart strategy, rather than stubbornly sticking to a cafe concept.

When you step inside, you’ll be met by a ticket machine immediately near the entrance where you place your order. Unlike other Mos Burger stores, you don’t have to wait for your order number to be called and then collect your meal, because staff bring the finished order directly to your table instead.

The restaurant provides a more attentive level of service, in line with the higher price point of items on the menu.

Mr Sato ordered the Mosh Cheeseburger Set (1,380 yen), which comes with a side of fries, or a mini Caesar salad, and a drink. Feeling extra hungry and thirsty, he switched the drink to lemonade for an additional 220 yen and added an extra burger patty for an additional 250 yen.

When staff brought his order to the table, he was immediately captivated by the lemonade. It contains slices of lemon, sourced from the famous citrus-producing region of Setouchi, in syrup, which you stir with a spoon to adjust the balance of sweetness and acidity to your liking.

Though Mr Sato feels like Mos burgers have become smaller recently, this one looked to be a satisfying size. It was probably about the size of a Burger King Whopper Jr., which is surprisingly large for a Mos burger.

The burger keeps things simple, with cheddar and mozzarella cheese, combined with a special ketchup sauce, and nothing else but the buns and beef patty (patties in this case) with no additional toppings. Though it’s incredibly simple, the combination works to highlight the flavour of the meat, serving it up as the star of the show, while the acidity of the ketchup enhances the richness of the cheese.

The buns, made with Japanese-grown wheat, are soft and fluffy, with a subtle salty flavour that helps to bring the whole burger together.

It was a delicious burger, but in the end, Mr Sato couldn’t help but feel the chain might have been better off offering a few more options. Seven out of eight burgers being cheeseburgers feels like a lot, so perhaps it would have been better to have a more even split between burgers with cheese and those without.

Although Mr Sato loves cheeseburgers, not everyone does, and considering the fate of the two previous shops Mr Sato mentioned…

He didn’t even want to end that sentence in case he jinxed it, so all he’ll say is that he really, really hopes this store lasts. He can’t bear to say goodbye to yet another specialty store with so much promise, so he hopes as many people as possible viist Mosh Burger ＆ Bar and continue to frequent it, both day and night, so he doesn’t have to bid farewell to yet another specialty burger store in Tokyo.

Restaurant information

Mosh Burger & Bar / モッシュ バーガー＆バル

Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Ginza 8-7 Ginza Nine Bldg. 2, 1F

東京都中央区銀座8-7 銀座ナイン2号館 1F

Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (holidays), 10 p.m. (Mon – Thurs, Saturdays), 11 p.m. (Fridays)

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[ Read in Japanese ]