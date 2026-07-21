There are some showstoppers in this limited-time promotion, but the unique twist on Japanese curry rice is all we can look at.

If you’re in the mood for fast food with a distinctly Japanese flair, Mos Burger is here to satisfy your cravings. As the chain that first created the rice burger, which swaps out bread buns for grilled rice patties, Mos Burger has long been a trailblazer for Japanese flavour combinations, and now it’s taking things up a notch with the release of a new Dry Curry Rice Burger.

Unlike most Mos burgers, though, this one is only available through the chain’s online store, and it will be delivered frozen in a pack of six for 3,720yen (US$22.93), allowing you to enjoy a Mos-style curry meal at home.

Rather than using bread buns, the burger comes with two grilled rice patties, and a specially developed mild dry curry filling. The “dry curry” has very little sauce so you won’t have to worry about it making the burger soggy, and it was created using an original spice blend to give it an enticing aroma that stimulates the appetite, which is said to be ideal for Japan’s hot summer weather, when appetites tend to wane.

The new product is part of the online store’s fourth anniversary celebrations, and to mark the occasion, the chain is running a special campaign from 15 July to 31 August, with several special offers.

One of the highlights is a limited-time service that allows customers to create their own Mos-themed clothing and accessories by adding embroidered patches of their choice to cotton shirts (6,200 yen)…

▼ … caps (4,500 yen)…

▼ … socks (2,900 yen)…

▼ …and towels (2,900 yen).

▼ The patches cover iconic menu items like the Mos Burger, Teriyaki Burger, Hot Dog, Yakiniku Rice Burger, Onion Rings & Fries, and drinks.

Other exclusives include a special lineup of goods inspired by Mos Burger packaging.

▼ A clear bag that looks like a Mos takeaway bag (1,580 yen for a small, 1,780 yen for a medium)



▼ An insulated bag inspired by the chain’s paper takeaway bags (2,200 yen)

▼ Zip bags styled after Mos Chicken and fries packaging (850 yen for a pack of 10, five of each design)

Customers can also pick up a lucky bag containing multiple Mos burgers and other food items at a 20 percent discount off the regular price, and any customer who spends 4,980 yen or more on items shipped at the same temperature range between 15-28 July get free shipping.

With so many offers to celebrate the store’s anniversary, now’s a very good time to be a Mos Burger fan. For us, though, the star of the birthday celebrations is definitely the curry burger, because you can’t go wrong by combining Mos Burger’s signature rice patties with one of Japan’s favourite comfort foods.

Related: Mos Burger online store

Source, images: Press release

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