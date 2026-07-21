This cute line-up is made from sustainable materials and will make your friends green with envy.

While we’ve seen Hello Kitty decked out in all kinds of colors before, even she’s not usually green. That’s one reason why longtime fans may want to get their hands on one of the lovely new leaf-green-tinted Sanrio plushies being released next month as part of Bandai Namco Nui’s “Eco Nui” plushie series, which are made from entirely recycled and/or sustainable fabrics and other materials. In other words, it’s a dream collaboration for anyone who wants to be friendlier towards the planet without sacrificing their need for a kawaii lifestyle.

▼ Sanrio x Eco Nui line

The Sanrio series consists of four items covering three of the character company’s biggest names. First, the Hello Kitty plushie is 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) tall and costs 2,640 yen (US$16.25).

Second, three smaller plushies equipped with hooks cost 1,650 yen each and will allow you to show off your eco-friendliness on the go. The featured characters are:

▼ Hello Kitty

▼ My Melody

▼ Kuromi

The new line will go on sale in August but you can pre-order them now on Bandai Namco Nui’s website.

While Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi are all undoubtedly excellent representatives of Sanrio as a whole, we can’t help but wonder if Bandai Namco Nui has further plans to release Eco Nui plushies for the characters that took the top three spots in this year’s Sanrio character popularity ranking.

Source, images: PR Times

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