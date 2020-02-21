Four different options to make your toast savory or sweet.

Oddly enough, the Japanese company Bourbon doesn’t make whiskey, or even beverages. Instead, they’re primarily a confectioner, specializing in chocolate, but they’re now expanding their product line to include mayonnaise. This isn’t ordinary mayonnaise, though, it’s mayonnaise in slices!

Applying the expertise Bourbon developed through creating sliced chocolate a few years back, the company is now getting set to introduce two new “sheet-like condiments” to its Kantan Cooking (“Simple Cooking”) lineup. One is a tuna mayonnaise sheet (pictured above), and the other, shown below, has the flavor of mayonnaise and mentaiko (spicy cod roe, which blends with mayo for a creamy, piquant flavor).

Bourbon says they’re particularly handy in the morning, since you can slap a slice down on a piece of bread, stick it in the toaster oven, and have a hot, tasty breakfast with just seconds of prep time. If you’re feeling fancy, you can add sliced tomatoes, lettuce leaves or other veggies for some extra nutrition and color.

The company is also re-releasing its sliced chocolate, with a new recipe that offers an even richer flavor than the previous one. Chocolate, obviously, doesn’t need any additional dressing up, but Bourbon does humbly suggest adding banana slices and a dollop of whipped cream, turning your slice of toast into effectively an open-faced crepe.

And finally, there’s a brand-new sweet-flavor being added with apple butter sheets, which also contain white chocolate.

All four flavors go on sale March 2, with the mayo slices priced at 200 yen (US$1.80) and the sweet ones 250 yen. Oddly enough, the per-slice price works out to exactly the same, since the mayo packs contain four slices and the sweet ones five, but it’s hard to argue with Bourbon’s logic of “Look, we know you’re going to want more chocolate, so we went ahead and put one more in there.”

Source: @Press via IT Media

Images: @Press

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!