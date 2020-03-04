This Pokémon clothing line has a little something to offer for everyone now.

A little over a year ago, Japanese dress shirt maker Original Stitch unveiled their collaboration line with Pokémon. The label lets you customize design options with any of the 151 Kanto region Pokémon you like, all while looking business friendly.

To commemorate their first anniversary, the line is releasing another 100 designs! They include a ton of Pokémon Gold and Silver favorites like Togepi, Slowking, Pichu, Cyndaquil, and more.

▼ Pichu obviously looks simple and adorable.

The official website had a campaign where customers were allowed to pre-order one of 20 of the new designs (which has unfortunately ended already), but it gave everyone a chance to see some of the duds ahead of time anyway!

▼ We’re digging these Togepi triangles.

▼ And if you’re looking for something more poppy, the Smoochum design looks pretty fabulous!

The rest of the designs will be revealed sometime in March on their Instagram, so if you want to get in on that design action, check them out.

▼ Which Pokémon would you pair with these colors?

The Original Stitch line has only included adult men’s and women’s sizes so far, but this time around, they’re also offering kid’s sizes! Have you ever wanted to be one of those embarrassing families that have matching clothes (not that we’re judging)? This would definitely be considered an appropriate time.

▼ Some kids may loathe dress shirts, but Pokémon fans will be dying to get into them.

You’ll have to wait a little longer to get your hands on the new designs, but you can start ordering Kanto region Pokémon shirts in kid’s sizes whenever! Keep an eye out for new designs to be revealed on Instagram, or pay a visit to the Tokyo store to see them in person (once they’re out).

