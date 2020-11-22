Designs include shirt with Pikachu getting swallowed whole.

Japanese clothing company Original Stitch has already seen great success with their popular Pokémon shirts and Pokémon masks, with subtle yet cute designs to help you show off your Poké-pride whilst keeping you safe at the same time.

And now, in celebration of Pokémon the Movie — Secrets of the Jungle, releasing in Japan on December 25th, they’ve released new shirt patterns featuring the stars of the movie: Zarude, shiny Celebi, Skwovet, and Cramorant.

As is the case with all orders from Pokémon shirts, the patterns can be customised with pre-existing patterns to make your own original design. Mix, match and customise the cuffs, collar, and pocket to make your own original creation.

▼ Opt for the subtly stylish shiny Celebi design…

▼ …the jungle themed Zarude pattern…

▼ …a cheeky Skwovet chomping on some Berries….

▼ …or what you never knew you always wanted, a shirt covered with a Cramorant gorging on a Pikachu.

Dress shirts cost 10,000 yen each (US$90) and are available in sizes up to 5XL. The four new patterns will be on sale until February 28, 2021.

And as a bonus for Poké-fans, with each order customers can get a Skwovet and Greedent mask to complete their look. One shirt will get you a Skwovet mask, two shirts will get you both Skwovet and Greedent. The masks come in kid-friendly sizes too, and with each order of a children’s size Pokémon Shirt you can get a smaller mask.

The mask gifts are available while stocks last, so be sure to get your Pokéballs and wallets ready if you want to catch them both.

▼ The Skwovet and Greedent masks

But if dress shirts are not your thing, or you want to show off your Poké-pride in a more subtle way, Original Stitch have released a range of bandanas. Use your bandana as an accessory, a hair-tie, a handkerchief — any way you want!

The bandanas feature the patterns of the original 151 Pokémon, and cost 1,800 yen (US$17) each. All items can be found on the Pokémon Shirts website.

If you were worrying about what to wear to watch the upcoming Pokémon movie, they’ve has got you sorted. And if you’re a true hardcore Pokémon fan, be sure to go all out with Pokémon underwear, too!

