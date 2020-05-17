The fashion collection we’ve been waiting for.

Once upon a time, not too long ago, Japanese retail clothing chain Uniqlo was known as the place to go for reasonably priced casual clothing to suit all shapes and sizes. These days, the brand is becoming more well-known for its awesome collaborations, teaming up with an increasingly long list of iconic artists and anime and video game franchises for exclusive, limited-edition collections that sell out as soon as they hit stores.

Now it looks like another sell-out collaboration is headed our way, with the announcement that Uniqlo will be releasing a special Billie Eilish x Murakami UT range.

UT, which stands for “Uniqlo T-shirt”, encompasses a wide range of graphic t-shirts, totes, and other on-trend items for men, women, and kids. This means there’s an element of mystery surrounding what type of designs will be available in the upcoming tie-up with Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami and American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

Uniqlo teased us with a sneak peek at one of the possible items in the range via this short clip released on their social media accounts.

The clip has Murakami’s signature pop-art style written all over it, while Eilish’s casual fashion sense comes through in a pair of chunky hi-tops and oversized T-shirt. The tee has the name “Billie Eilish” written across the front, adorned in Murakami’s distinctive flower pattern.

It’s not the first time the two have teamed up for a collaboration, as Murakami directed the official music video for Eilish’s song, “You Should See Me In a Crown”.

Take a look at the music video here:

The animated music video is a feast for the senses, and we have a hunch the upcoming UT collaboration is going to be following some of the style cues seen in the clip. Looking back at the video, it looks like it could be an ad for a clothing line, with Eilish’s character surrounded by a collection of Murakami-esque outfits in one scene, showing tracksuits adorned in the Japanese artist’s well-known smiling flowers motif.

▼ Could any of these outfits be coming soon to Uniqlo?

It looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to see whether we’ll be able to get our hands on these anime outfits because Uniqlo is keeping the collection well under wraps until its release.

The wait to see what these two have in store won’t be too long, though, because the range is coming to stores worldwide from the end of May. Until then, feel free to sit back and enjoy the time Pharrell Williams appeared as an anime character alongside vocaloid Hatsune Miku for another Murakami fantasy music video.

